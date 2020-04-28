Analyst InterviewsTV ShowsClosing Bell West AfricaCoronavirus
CFG Advisory: COVID-19 shock & naira devaluation to negatively impact Nigeria

By CNBC Africa

How Kenneth Kaunda went on trial for sabotage-days of chaos, soldiers and threats.

“You try to speak to that old man today and you will be severely man handled!” shouted the police chief as he snatched my notebook and started leafing through it.
Coronavirus

SA National Treasury introduces new measures for COVID-19 emergency procurement

The South African National Treasury is replacing measures relating to the COVID-19 Disaster Management Central Emergency Procurement Strategy.
Coronavirus

How the AU plans to cushion Africa from COVID-19 crisis

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as AU chair, recently chaired a virtual summit of the continental block in light of developments around COVID-19.
CFG Advisory says the pandemic shock and the naira devaluation are expected to have a negative impact on the Nigerian economy. Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory joins CNBC Africa for more.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Africa: COVID19 ECOWAS Daily Update for April 27, 2020
Next articleCOVID-19: Givefood targets one million meals for vulnerable Nigerians weekly

CNBC Africa -
CNBC Africa -
CNBC Africa -
East Africa

Why reproductive rights must be a critical part of our arsenal to fight pandemics

By Siddharth Chatterjee Sexual and reproductive health and pandemics might seem to be unrelated...
CNBC Africa -
How 10,000 COVID-19 hit companies blundered and missed out on millions

CNBC Africa -
"Yet 10,000 applications were filled in with incorrect statements making it impossible for the forms to be processed," Kubayi-Ngubane told a media briefing.
Ugandan market watch

CNBC Africa -
By the end of last week, turnover traded on the Uganda Securities Exchange jumped 6 fold to a total of $322,995 compared to $45,172 in the previous week. Also, the Government of Uganda has lost Shs256 billion in tax revenue in the latest deal where Irish Tullow agreed to sell its remaining 33.33 per cent stake in Uganda to french oil giant Total E&P. Oscar Emasu, Research Analyst, Crested Capital joins CBC Africa for more....
CNBC Africa -
Coronavirus
COVID-19: Givefood targets one million meals for vulnerable Nigerians weekly

CEO Interviews
A coalition of partners is aiming to provide one million meals for vulnerable Nigerians every week. This comes as Nigeria prepares to gradually ease restrictions on the lock-down caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Kola Masha, Founder of The Coalition and Managing Director of Babban Gona joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Rwanda pushes to heighten intellectual property awareness

Videos
This Sunday, the 26th of April, is World Intellectual Property Day. This year's theme is ‘Innovate for a Green Future’ and earlier we spoke to the Registrar General of the Rwanda Development Board and the Deputy DG of the Rwanda Environment Management Authority on how the theme connects to the day, and what innovators should know about having their ideas and products protected....
Read more

COVID-19 & Nigeria’s money market review

Videos
The Naira is still under pressure at the parallel market and closed at 450 naira to the greenback. Joining CNBC Africa for a focus on Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market is Chioma Udu, FX Dealer at GT Bank....
Read more
