COVID-19 & Nigeria’s money market review

By CNBC Africa

Rwanda pushes to heighten intellectual property awareness

This Sunday, the 26th of April, is World Intellectual Property Day. This year's theme is ‘Innovate for a Green Future’ and earlier we spoke to the Registrar General of the Rwanda Development Board and the Deputy DG of the Rwanda Environment Management Authority on how the theme connects to the day, and what innovators should know about having their ideas and products protected....
The Naira is still under pressure at the parallel market and closed at 450 naira to the greenback. Joining CNBC Africa for a focus on Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market is Chioma Udu, FX Dealer at GT Bank....
COVID-19: How the global oil cuts deal impacts Nigeria

As markets prepare for the first phase of the historic supply cut by oil producer club OPEC and its allies this Friday.
Why reproductive rights must be a critical part of our arsenal to fight pandemics

By Siddharth Chatterjee Sexual and reproductive health and pandemics might seem to be unrelated...
Wema Bank sees increase in FY’19 PAT, here’s how they plan to weather COVID-19 shocks

Wema Bank reported 56.2 per cent risen in its full-year profit after tax for 2019. The commercial lender also reported a 32 per cent rise in gross earnings. Tunde Mabawonku, Chief Finance & Strategy Officer at Wema Bank joins CNBC Africa to break down the numbers.
Lagos moves to decongest mortuaries & prisons

Lagos state plans to decongest mortuaries and correctional facilities across the state. According to the State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, non-COVID-19 deaths whose funerals are stalled by the lent period were piling up. He also signed a release order for 209 inmates....
This App helps you test COVID-19 symptoms before you get to the doctor

What do you do if you think you may have the coronavirus but there is no way that you can get yourself to a doctor for a test, well a company based in the Philippines has come out with an app that can help gauge that you may have the virus, and it is proving popular in Africa. Thousands of Africans are using the app to test COVID-19 symptoms and Lars Jeppesen, CEO and Co-founder of Tech One Global.
AERC on how fragile African economies can survive the COVID-19 crisis

The African Economic Research Consortium (AERC) has noted that the social and economic issues in Africa that were already highly fragile have now become increasingly more serious due to the current COVID-19 health crisis. The organisation has developed some solutions that may aid African economies during these times. Professor Njuguna Ndung'u, Executive Director of African Economic Research Consortium joins CNBC Africa for more.
