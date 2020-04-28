How Rwanda is leveraging digital technology to commemorate the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi

This year, Rwanda commemorates the 26th anniversary of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. Typically at this time communities come together and participate in events such candlelight vigils and the Walk to Remember, but this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those activities and all gatherings have been cancelled. Despite that, the country has proved that no matter the circumstance, they will commemorate. CNBC Africa takes a look at how the country, with the youth at the forefront, leveraged digital tools to Remember, Unite and Commemorate the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi....