Updated:

This App helps you test COVID-19 symptoms before you get to the doctor

By CNBC Africa

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

Rwanda pushes to heighten intellectual property awareness

This Sunday, the 26th of April, is World Intellectual Property Day. This year's theme is ‘Innovate for a Green Future’ and earlier we spoke to the Registrar General of the Rwanda Development Board and the Deputy DG of the Rwanda Environment Management Authority on how the theme connects to the day, and what innovators should know about having their ideas and products protected....
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19 & Nigeria’s money market review

The Naira is still under pressure at the parallel market and closed at 450 naira to the greenback. Joining CNBC Africa for a focus on Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market is Chioma Udu, FX Dealer at GT Bank....
Read more
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: How the global oil cuts deal impacts Nigeria

As markets prepare for the first phase of the historic supply cut by oil producer club OPEC and its allies this Friday.
Read more

What do you do if you think you may have the coronavirus but there is no way that you can get yourself to a doctor for a test, well a company based in the Philippines has come out with an app that can help gauge that you may have the virus, and it is proving popular in Africa. Thousands of Africans are using the app to test COVID-19 symptoms and Lars Jeppesen, CEO and Co-founder of Tech One Global.

Previous articleAERC on how fragile African economies can survive the COVID-19 crisis
Next articleNBA 2K League to tip off 2020 Season with Remote Gameplay beginning Tuesday, May 5

More Articles Like This

Videos

Rwanda pushes to heighten intellectual property awareness

CNBC Africa -
This Sunday, the 26th of April, is World Intellectual Property Day. This year's theme is ‘Innovate for a Green Future’ and earlier we spoke to the Registrar General of the Rwanda Development Board and the Deputy DG of the Rwanda Environment Management Authority on how the theme connects to the day, and what innovators should know about having their ideas and products protected....
Read more
Videos

COVID-19 & Nigeria’s money market review

CNBC Africa -
The Naira is still under pressure at the parallel market and closed at 450 naira to the greenback. Joining CNBC Africa for a focus on Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market is Chioma Udu, FX Dealer at GT Bank....
Read more
CEO Interviews

COVID-19: How the global oil cuts deal impacts Nigeria

CNBC Africa -
As markets prepare for the first phase of the historic supply cut by oil producer club OPEC and its allies this Friday.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

East AfricaContributor -

Why reproductive rights must be a critical part of our arsenal to fight pandemics

By Siddharth Chatterjee Sexual and reproductive health and pandemics might seem to be unrelated...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

CEO Interviews

Wema Bank sees increase in FY’19 PAT, here’s how they plan to weather COVID-19 shocks

CNBC Africa -
Wema Bank reported 56.2 per cent risen in its full-year profit after tax for 2019. The commercial lender also reported a 32 per cent rise in gross earnings. Tunde Mabawonku, Chief Finance & Strategy Officer at Wema Bank joins CNBC Africa to break down the numbers.
Read more
Videos

Lagos moves to decongest mortuaries & prisons

CNBC Africa -
Lagos state plans to decongest mortuaries and correctional facilities across the state. According to the State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, non-COVID-19 deaths whose funerals are stalled by the lent period were piling up. He also signed a release order for 209 inmates....
Read more
Videos

This App helps you test COVID-19 symptoms before you get to the doctor

CNBC Africa -
What do you do if you think you may have the coronavirus but there is no way that you can get yourself to a doctor for a test, well a company based in the Philippines has come out with an app that can help gauge that you may have the virus, and it is proving popular in Africa. Thousands of Africans are using the app to test COVID-19 symptoms and Lars Jeppesen, CEO and Co-founder of Tech One Global.
Read more
Coronavirus

AERC on how fragile African economies can survive the COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
The African Economic Research Consortium (AERC) has noted that the social and economic issues in Africa that were already highly fragile have now become increasingly more serious due to the current COVID-19 health crisis. The organisation has developed some solutions that may aid African economies during these times. Professor Njuguna Ndung'u, Executive Director of African Economic Research Consortium joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

More Articles Like This

Lagos moves to decongest mortuaries & prisons

Videos CNBC Africa -
Lagos state plans to decongest mortuaries and correctional facilities across the state. According to the State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, non-COVID-19 deaths whose funerals are stalled by the lent period were piling up. He also signed a release order for 209 inmates....
Read more

AERC on how fragile African economies can survive the COVID-19 crisis

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
The African Economic Research Consortium (AERC) has noted that the social and economic issues in Africa that were already highly fragile have now become increasingly more serious due to the current COVID-19 health crisis. The organisation has developed some solutions that may aid African economies during these times. Professor Njuguna Ndung'u, Executive Director of African Economic Research Consortium joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Adcock Ingram CEO on what the company is doing to protect its employees from COVID-19

CEO Interviews CNBC Africa -
Pharmaceutical manufacturer Adcock Ingram will be reopening its critical care manufacturing facility this week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, subsequently other employees has been tested for the virus and have come out negative. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Andy Hall, CEO of Adcock Ingram.
Read more

How start-up companies are navigating the COVID-19 environment

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
As a result of the measures put in place by the government to control the spread of coronavirus, start-up companies are part of the groups that have been most affected. CNBC Africa spoke to the Senior Program Officer at Segal Family Foundation, Liana Nzabampema to find out more about how start-ups are being affected by the coronavirus outbreak and how Segal Family Foundation is supporting start-ups.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved