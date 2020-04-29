Arunma Oteh served as the World Bank as Vice President and Treasurer from September 30th, 2015 to November 30th 2018. As Treasurer, she lead a team that manages assets totalling $200 billion for the World Bank Group, 60 central banks, sovereign wealth funds and other official institutions. She shares her remarkable journey breaking glass ceilings in a male dominated industry against all odds and how she is impacting Nigeria and Africa to realize their full potential.
Against the Odds with Peace Hyde EP05 hosts Arunma Oteh
Against the Odds with Peace Hyde EP05 hosts Arunma Oteh
