The African Union set up the AU Centre for Disease Control COVID-19 Response Task Force in a bid to involve the private sector in its effort to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak. Chair of the Private Sector Resource Mobilization Task Force, Edem Adzogenu joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to explore their strategy going forward….
COVID-19: Understanding Africa’s response strategy
Edcon files for business rescue as COVID-19 lockdown brings it to its knees
Embattled retailer Edcon has entered into voluntary business rescue proceedings after losing R2 billion in turnover during...
SA’s PSG Group considers unbundling stake in Capitec Bank
Investment holding firm PSG Group Ltd said on Wednesday it was “seriously considering” separating its stake in Capitec Bank to avoid an increase in administrative burden under a new legislation that may deem it a status of financial conglomerate.
How SA’s R200bn Covid-19 loan scheme for small businesses works
In order to help small and medium enterprises, support the economy and save jobs, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) and the National Treasury are partnering with members of the Banking Association South Africa (BASA) to roll out a R200 billion Covid-19 loan scheme.
Why reproductive rights must be a critical part of our arsenal to fight pandemics
By Siddharth Chatterjee Sexual and reproductive health and pandemics might seem to be unrelated...
Is there a way back for Edcon as embattled retailer enters voluntary business rescue?
Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the mix of global and local market news is Viv Govender, a Senior Analyst at Rand Swiss.
How South Sudan is responding to the economic shock of COVID-19
Prices and demand for oil have been seeing a dramatic decline globally, so what does this mean for a country whose economy depends on the commodity? And how does that factor into South Sudan’s budget allocations pertaining to the nation’s fight against COVID-19. Africa Political and Economic Affairs Analyst, Akol Dok joins CNBC Africa for more.
How resilient are banks to COVID-19 effects?
As some countries, China, Austria, Denmark start to open up, experts believe that the long term effects of COVID-19 on some sectors, banking included are just getting started, so how will they cope? CNBC Africa is joined by George Odhiambo, Managing Director of KCB Rwanda for more.
