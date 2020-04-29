Eurasian Resources CEO speaks on COVID-19 impact on business & demand for battery metals amid global lock-downs

CNBC Africa is joined by the CEO of Eurasian Resources Group and the Co-Chair of the Global Battery Alliance, Benedikt Sobotka to speak on the COVID-19 impact on the business as well as how the demand for battery metals has fared during global lock-downs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edcon files for business rescue as COVID-19 lockdown brings it to its knees
Embattled retailer Edcon has entered into voluntary business rescue proceedings after losing R2 billion in turnover during...
SA’s PSG Group considers unbundling stake in Capitec Bank
Investment holding firm PSG Group Ltd said on Wednesday it was “seriously considering” separating its stake in Capitec Bank to avoid an increase in administrative burden under a new legislation that may deem it a status of financial conglomerate.
How SA’s R200bn Covid-19 loan scheme for small businesses works
In order to help small and medium enterprises, support the economy and save jobs, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) and the National Treasury are partnering with members of the Banking Association South Africa (BASA) to roll out a R200 billion Covid-19 loan scheme.
Old Mutual Insure on its premium relief for customers
Old Mutual is creating many more initiatives to help cushion the financial strain of the Covid-19 pandemic on its customers. Old Mutual Insure has put R60 million towards 15 per cent motor premium discounts in April and 10 per cent in May for its customers. The premium relief has many other added benefits and joining CNBC Africa for more is Garth Napier, Managing Director for Old Mutual Insure.
Why reproductive rights must be a critical part of our arsenal to fight pandemics
By Siddharth Chatterjee Sexual and reproductive health and pandemics might seem to be unrelated...
Renowned cartoonist Zapiro on how the coronavirus crisis impacts his work
During the recent gloomy days of being confined to one’s house due to the national lock-down and practising social distancing, renowned cartoonist Zapiro has been busy creating hilarious and sharply truthful cartoons of the Covid-19 virus in South Africa. Zapiro joins CNBC Africa for more on the impact that Covid-19 is having on his business and how he is coping with the lock-down.
Is there a way back for Edcon as embattled retailer enters voluntary business rescue?
Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the mix of global and local market news is Viv Govender, a Senior Analyst at Rand Swiss.
How South Sudan is responding to the economic shock of COVID-19
Prices and demand for oil have been seeing a dramatic decline globally, so what does this mean for a country whose economy depends on the commodity? And how does that factor into South Sudan’s budget allocations pertaining to the nation’s fight against COVID-19. Africa Political and Economic Affairs Analyst, Akol Dok joins CNBC Africa for more.
How resilient are banks to COVID-19 effects?
As some countries, China, Austria, Denmark start to open up, experts believe that the long term effects of COVID-19 on some sectors, banking included are just getting started, so how will they cope? CNBC Africa is joined by George Odhiambo, Managing Director of KCB Rwanda for more.
COVID-19: Understanding Africa’s response strategy
The African Union set up the AU Centre for Disease Control COVID-19 Response Task Force in a bid to involve the private sector in its effort to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak. Chair of the Private Sector Resource Mobilization Task Force, Edem Adzogenu joins CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor to explore their strategy going forward....
