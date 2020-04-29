Is there a way back for Edcon as embattled retailer enters voluntary business rescue?

Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the mix of global and local market news is Viv Govender, a Senior Analyst at Rand Swiss.
News
Edcon files for business rescue as COVID-19 lockdown brings it to its knees
Embattled retailer Edcon has entered into voluntary business rescue proceedings after losing R2 billion in turnover during...
SA’s PSG Group considers unbundling stake in Capitec Bank
Investment holding firm PSG Group Ltd said on Wednesday it was “seriously considering” separating its stake in Capitec Bank to avoid an increase in administrative burden under a new legislation that may deem it a status of financial conglomerate.
How SA’s R200bn Covid-19 loan scheme for small businesses works
In order to help small and medium enterprises, support the economy and save jobs, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) and the National Treasury are partnering with members of the Banking Association South Africa (BASA) to roll out a R200 billion Covid-19 loan scheme.
More Articles Like This
How South Sudan is responding to the economic shock of COVID-19
Prices and demand for oil have been seeing a dramatic decline globally, so what does this mean for a country whose economy depends on the commodity? And how does that factor into South Sudan’s budget allocations pertaining to the nation’s fight against COVID-19. Africa Political and Economic Affairs Analyst, Akol Dok joins CNBC Africa for more.
How resilient are banks to COVID-19 effects?
As some countries, China, Austria, Denmark start to open up, experts believe that the long term effects of COVID-19 on some sectors, banking included are just getting started, so how will they cope? CNBC Africa is joined by George Odhiambo, Managing Director of KCB Rwanda for more.
COVID-19: Understanding Africa’s response strategy
The African Union set up the AU Centre for Disease Control COVID-19 Response Task Force in a bid to involve the private sector in its effort to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak. Chair of the Private Sector Resource Mobilization Task Force, Edem Adzogenu joins CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor to explore their strategy going forward....
- Advertisement -
Featured
Why reproductive rights must be a critical part of our arsenal to fight pandemics
By Siddharth Chatterjee Sexual and reproductive health and pandemics might seem to be unrelated...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Videos
Is there a way back for Edcon as embattled retailer enters voluntary business rescue?
Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the mix of global and local market news is Viv Govender, a Senior Analyst at Rand Swiss.
Videos
How South Sudan is responding to the economic shock of COVID-19
Prices and demand for oil have been seeing a dramatic decline globally, so what does this mean for a country whose economy depends on the commodity? And how does that factor into South Sudan’s budget allocations pertaining to the nation’s fight against COVID-19. Africa Political and Economic Affairs Analyst, Akol Dok joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
How resilient are banks to COVID-19 effects?
As some countries, China, Austria, Denmark start to open up, experts believe that the long term effects of COVID-19 on some sectors, banking included are just getting started, so how will they cope? CNBC Africa is joined by George Odhiambo, Managing Director of KCB Rwanda for more.
Beyond Markets
COVID-19: Understanding Africa’s response strategy
The African Union set up the AU Centre for Disease Control COVID-19 Response Task Force in a bid to involve the private sector in its effort to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak. Chair of the Private Sector Resource Mobilization Task Force, Edem Adzogenu joins CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor to explore their strategy going forward....
More Articles Like This
Here’s how much the SweepSouth platform has raised in support of domestic workers during COVID-19
Most domestic workers in South Africa have not been able to earn a living due to lock-down based restrictions that prevented them from travelling to their employers to work. To address this, SweepSouth set up a Fund, alongside partners to raise money for domestic workers who are most in need. Joining CNBC Africa to give update on how much the Fund has been able to raise and pay is Sweep South Co-Founder, Aisha Pandor.
How the AU plans to cushion Africa from COVID-19 crisis
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as AU chair, recently chaired a virtual summit of the continental block in light of developments around COVID-19.
COVID-19 lockdown: SA landlords reveal details of tenants’ assistance
As the number of businesses battling to survive due to lock-down are growing on a daily basis, the Property Industry Group has increased and extended its assistance and relief guideline for retail tenants. To find out what’s on the cards Estienne de Klerk, spokesperson for the Property Industry Group and Chairman of the SA REIT Association joins CNBC Africa for more.
Ugandan market watch
By the end of last week, turnover traded on the Uganda Securities Exchange jumped 6 fold to a total of $322,995 compared to $45,172 in the previous week. Also, the Government of Uganda has lost Shs256 billion in tax revenue in the latest deal where Irish Tullow agreed to sell its remaining 33.33 per cent stake in Uganda to french oil giant Total E&P. Oscar Emasu, Research Analyst, Crested Capital joins CBC Africa for more....
- Advertisement -