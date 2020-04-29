Kenya unveils tax relief measures in response to COVID-19

Now more than ever, the public and private sectors need to work hand in hand to not only curb the spread of COVID-19 but to also ensure a bounce back of economies globally after the pandemic, but how practical is this? Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion are Siddharth Chatterje, UN Resident Coordinator in Kenya, Paul Polman, Chairman of the International Chambers of Commerce and former CEO of Unilever and Myriam Assa Sidibe, Senior Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School & Co-Founder of Global Handwashing Day....