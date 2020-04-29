Analyst InterviewsCoronavirus
Uganda ramps up fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Kenya unveils tax relief measures in response to COVID-19

A national response unit designed to cushion most vulnerable individuals and businesses from COVID19 is now live following the signing by President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Tax Laws Amendment Bill, 2020, into law. This opens a window for the newly introduced fiscal measures to protect low-income earners, small businesses, and retirees from the negative effects of COVID-19. Economic Analyst, Reginald Kadzutu joins CNBC Africa more.
Uganda ramps up fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Kenyan truck drivers have been reported to be protesting a decision made by the Ugandan Government, to have cargo trucks handed over to local drivers at the border after sanitisation. The move is an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Uganda as transit cargo truck drivers are said to be the main carriers of the virus into the country. Analyst and Chief Strategist at Impact Communication Strategies, Ken Agutamba joins CNBC Africa more.
MTN Nigeria Q1’20 PAT up 5.6%

MTN Nigeria has announced a 5.6 per cent rise in first-quarter profit after tax for the year. Moses Hammed, Investment Research Analyst at Investment One Financial Services joins CNBC Africa to discuss some first quarter earnings....
Kenyan truck drivers have been reported to be protesting a decision made by the Ugandan Government, to have cargo trucks handed over to local drivers at the border after sanitisation. The move is an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Uganda as transit cargo truck drivers are said to be the main carriers of the virus into the country.

Kenya unveils tax relief measures in response to COVID-19

MTN Nigeria Q1’20 PAT up 5.6%

Nigeria’s senate approves N850bn domestic borrowing request

The Nigerian Senate has approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to raise a loan of 850 billion naira from the domestic capital market to finance projects in the 2020 budget. Bankole Odusanya, Head of Fixed Income Trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more....
Edcon files for business rescue as COVID-19 lockdown brings it to its knees

Embattled retailer Edcon has entered into voluntary business rescue proceedings after losing R2 billion in turnover during...
Nigeria’s senate approves N850bn domestic borrowing request

EY on COVID-19 oil sector impact on Nigeria

Nigerian crude grades have come under pressure as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to impact global demand for crude John Uwajumogu, Partner at EY Transaction Advisory Services joins CNBC Africa for more on the global oil market.
Flattening the COVID-19 Curve: How multilateralism & PPPs can tackle pandemics, lift economies

Now more than ever, the public and private sectors need to work hand in hand to not only curb the spread of COVID-19 but to also ensure a bounce back of economies globally after the pandemic, but how practical is this? Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion are Siddharth Chatterje, UN Resident Coordinator in Kenya, Paul Polman, Chairman of the International Chambers of Commerce and former CEO of Unilever and Myriam Assa Sidibe, Senior Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School & Co-Founder of Global Handwashing Day....
Against the Odds with Peace Hyde EP05 hosts Arunma Oteh

Arunma Oteh served as the World Bank as Vice President and Treasurer from September 30th, 2015 to November 30th 2018. As Treasurer, she lead a team that manages assets totalling $200 billion for the World Bank Group, 60 central banks, sovereign wealth funds and other official institutions. She shares her remarkable journey breaking glass ceilings in a male dominated industry against all odds and how she is impacting Nigeria and Africa to realize their full potential. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/against-all-odds/...
Flattening the COVID-19 Curve: How multilateralism & PPPs can tackle pandemics, lift economies

Against the Odds with Peace Hyde EP05 hosts Arunma Oteh

Edcon files for business rescue as COVID-19 lockdown brings it to its knees

Embattled retailer Edcon has entered into voluntary business rescue proceedings after losing R2 billion in turnover during South Africa’s lockdown, this was...
Access Bank: Naira to weaken slightly over $1.52bn maturing contracts

Traders say they expect the Naira to weaken slightly today due to the maturing 1.52 billion April 29 contract. Bosun Obembe, an FX and Derivatives Trader at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more on trade at Nigeria’s money market....
