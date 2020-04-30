COVID-19: How exposed are Nigerian banks to the oil sector?

The race for a Covid-19 vaccine has begun as the U.K and U.S have already started working on the first batches of vaccine trials. But the rest of the world is not far behind in vaccine research either as earlier this week South Africa’s health minister Zweli Mkhize pronounced that the country’s participation in the Public Health Emergency Solidarity Trial created by the World Health Organisation. Mkhize stated that participation in the trials benefit South Africa from being at the forefront of accessing approved vaccines and adding our expertise to the global body of knowledge around Covid-19. Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at the University of Witwatersrand joins CNBC Africa for more.