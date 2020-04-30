The International Energy Agency says the global oil demand declined by 5 per cent in the first quarter of the year. The IEA also says it expects global oil demand to drop by 9 per cent or 9 million barrels per day on average across this year. Uchenna Minnis, Managing Partner at BluFX joins CNBC Africa to discuss this and more.
News
IEA: Oil demand down 5% in Q1
The International Energy Agency says the global oil demand declined by 5 per cent in the first quarter of the year. The IEA also says it expects global oil demand to drop by 9 per cent or 9 million barrels per day on average across this year. Uchenna Minnis, Managing Partner at BluFX joins CNBC Africa to discuss this and more.
COVID-19: How exposed are Nigerian banks to the oil sector?
Moody’s says Nigerian banks’ exposure to the oil and gas industry is substantial, at around 27 percent of total loans as at the end of 2019. Moody’s also stressed that the quality of banks' oil and gas loan portfolios will further deteriorate as a majority of these loans were extended to the upstream and service segments, where borrowers are more sensitive to oil price movements than downstream. Bongo Adi, Senior Lecturer at the Lagos Business School joins CNBC Africa to discuss the impact of the lower oil prices on Nigeria’s oil industry and the banking sector.
Refinitiv on governance trends & how COVID-19 will change this
The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way in which the world does business and this means a change in the way that business is governed and functions. According to data from a Refinitiv report on Governance and Sustainability, sustainability has been at the forefront of businesses so far as an increase in corporate accountability to all stakeholders, greater corporate governance and gender equality in the workplace has proved king. But will this all change as COVID-19 disrupts business. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack this report is Elena Philipova, Global Head of ESG Proposition at Refinitiv.
More from CNBC Africa
COVID-19: How exposed are Nigerian banks to the oil sector?
Moody’s says Nigerian banks’ exposure to the oil and gas industry is substantial, at around 27 percent of total loans as at the end of 2019. Moody’s also stressed that the quality of banks' oil and gas loan portfolios will further deteriorate as a majority of these loans were extended to the upstream and service segments, where borrowers are more sensitive to oil price movements than downstream. Bongo Adi, Senior Lecturer at the Lagos Business School joins CNBC Africa to discuss the impact of the lower oil prices on Nigeria’s oil industry and the banking sector.
Refinitiv on governance trends & how COVID-19 will change this
The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way in which the world does business and this means a change in the way that business is governed and functions. According to data from a Refinitiv report on Governance and Sustainability, sustainability has been at the forefront of businesses so far as an increase in corporate accountability to all stakeholders, greater corporate governance and gender equality in the workplace has proved king. But will this all change as COVID-19 disrupts business. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack this report is Elena Philipova, Global Head of ESG Proposition at Refinitiv.
Liliesleaf Trust CEO on the life of ANC struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg
Nic Wolpe, CEO of the Liliesleaf Trust joins CNBC Africa for more on the life of ANC struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg who died just before midnight aged 87.
Morgan & Co on COVID-19 & its impact on Zimbabwe’s economy
African countries have been praised for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic but there are still concerns for the more fragile economies and development markets such as the commodity based economy of Zimbabwe. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack more on the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Zimbabwe is Batanai Matsika, Head of Research at Morgan & Co.
Understanding SA’s role in the race to find COVID-19 vaccine
The race for a Covid-19 vaccine has begun as the U.K and U.S have already started working on the first batches of vaccine trials. But the rest of the world is not far behind in vaccine research either as earlier this week South Africa’s health minister Zweli Mkhize pronounced that the country’s participation in the Public Health Emergency Solidarity Trial created by the World Health Organisation. Mkhize stated that participation in the trials benefit South Africa from being at the forefront of accessing approved vaccines and adding our expertise to the global body of knowledge around Covid-19. Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at the University of Witwatersrand joins CNBC Africa for more.
How business consulting is pivoting amid the COVID-19 crisis
Last month, the 4th Annual BK Urumuri Initiative was launched in partnership with business accelerator and consulting firm, Inkomoko. The initiative searches for the top 25 most deserving, women-run businesses and distributes interest-free loans to support their ventures; but now that Covid-19 has turn the private sector upside down and companies need more support than ever, is that still the case? CNBC Africa spoke to the CEO of Inkomoko, Julienne Oyler on how the program has adjusted to the current times and how the firm is providing support to vulnerable businesses as they face these challenges.
- Advertisement -
Featured
Edcon files for business rescue as COVID-19 lockdown brings it to its knees
Embattled retailer Edcon has entered into voluntary business rescue proceedings after losing R2 billion in turnover during...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Videos
Liliesleaf Trust CEO on the life of ANC struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg
Nic Wolpe, CEO of the Liliesleaf Trust joins CNBC Africa for more on the life of ANC struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg who died just before midnight aged 87.
Videos
Morgan & Co on COVID-19 & its impact on Zimbabwe’s economy
African countries have been praised for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic but there are still concerns for the more fragile economies and development markets such as the commodity based economy of Zimbabwe. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack more on the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Zimbabwe is Batanai Matsika, Head of Research at Morgan & Co.
Videos
Understanding SA’s role in the race to find COVID-19 vaccine
The race for a Covid-19 vaccine has begun as the U.K and U.S have already started working on the first batches of vaccine trials. But the rest of the world is not far behind in vaccine research either as earlier this week South Africa’s health minister Zweli Mkhize pronounced that the country’s participation in the Public Health Emergency Solidarity Trial created by the World Health Organisation. Mkhize stated that participation in the trials benefit South Africa from being at the forefront of accessing approved vaccines and adding our expertise to the global body of knowledge around Covid-19. Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at the University of Witwatersrand joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
How business consulting is pivoting amid the COVID-19 crisis
Last month, the 4th Annual BK Urumuri Initiative was launched in partnership with business accelerator and consulting firm, Inkomoko. The initiative searches for the top 25 most deserving, women-run businesses and distributes interest-free loans to support their ventures; but now that Covid-19 has turn the private sector upside down and companies need more support than ever, is that still the case? CNBC Africa spoke to the CEO of Inkomoko, Julienne Oyler on how the program has adjusted to the current times and how the firm is providing support to vulnerable businesses as they face these challenges.
- Advertisement -