NSE All-Share Index up over 7% in April

By CNBC Africa

Why S&P downgraded SA ahead of schedule

S&P Global’s decision to downgrade South Africa further into junk status, following concerns of what Covid-19 would do it the country’s growth and debt profile as been met with disappointment from government. National Treasury said it not happy that the downgrade has come when South Africa is facing one of its most challenging times. Ravi Bhatia, Director Sovereign & IPF Ratings at S&P Global Ratings joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos

E-commerce platforms in Rwanda reshaping their strategy amid COVID-19

After several episodes of low uptake, local online businesses are drawing up strategies that will help them sustain the momentum, as they make record sales in the midst of the lock-down. Andrew Gatera, Managing Director, Umujyi.com joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos

The impact of COVID-19 on African venture investments

Statistics indicate that African venture investments registered a record $1.340 billion in investments through more than 400 deals in equity and debt financing in 2019. Experts had predicted a robust venture capital market this year but the COVID-19 pandemic is shattering hopes. CNBC Africa is joined by EFI Hub CEO, Anu Shah.
The NSE All-Share Index is up just over 7 per cent in the month of April. As we conclude the last trading day of the month, Ebunoluwa Babarinde, Manager, Treasury and Financial Institutions at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for a recap of trading activities this month….

Coronavirus

The Optimists Theory of Mitigation

We all possess an invisible crystal ball that works illimitably in our minds. For most, it is...
Zenith Bank CEO on Q1 earnings & COVID-19 impact on business

CNBC Africa -
Nigerian tier-1 lender, Zenith Bank recorded a 0.6 per cent rise in first quarter profit-after-tax to 50.5 billion naira. Group Managing Director and CEO of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to breakdown the numbers.
IEA: Oil demand down 5% in Q1

CNBC Africa -
The International Energy Agency says the global oil demand declined by 5 per cent in the first quarter of the year. The IEA also says it expects global oil demand to drop by 9 per cent or 9 million barrels per day on average across this year. Uchenna Minnis, Managing Partner at BluFX joins CNBC Africa to discuss this and more.
COVID-19: How exposed are Nigerian banks to the oil sector?

CNBC Africa -
Moody’s says Nigerian banks’ exposure to the oil and gas industry is substantial, at around 27 percent of total loans as at the end of 2019. Moody’s also stressed that the quality of banks' oil and gas loan portfolios will further deteriorate as a majority of these loans were extended to the upstream and service segments, where borrowers are more sensitive to oil price movements than downstream. Bongo Adi, Senior Lecturer at the Lagos Business School joins CNBC Africa to discuss the impact of the lower oil prices on Nigeria’s oil industry and the banking sector.
