Refinitiv on governance trends & how COVID-19 will change this

COVID-19: How exposed are Nigerian banks to the oil sector?

Moody’s says Nigerian banks’ exposure to the oil and gas industry is substantial, at around 27 percent of total loans as at the end of 2019. Moody’s also stressed that the quality of banks' oil and gas loan portfolios will further deteriorate as a majority of these loans were extended to the upstream and service segments, where borrowers are more sensitive to oil price movements than downstream. Bongo Adi, Senior Lecturer at the Lagos Business School joins CNBC Africa to discuss the impact of the lower oil prices on Nigeria’s oil industry and the banking sector.
The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way in which the world does business and this means a change in the way that business is governed and functions. According to data from a Refinitiv report on Governance and Sustainability, sustainability has been at the forefront of businesses so far as an increase in corporate accountability to all stakeholders, greater corporate governance and gender equality in the workplace has proved king. But will this all change as COVID-19 disrupts business. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack this report is Elena Philipova, Global Head of ESG Proposition at Refinitiv.
Liliesleaf Trust CEO on the life of ANC struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg

Nic Wolpe, CEO of the Liliesleaf Trust joins CNBC Africa for more on the life of ANC struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg who died just before midnight aged 87.
