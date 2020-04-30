The race for a Covid-19 vaccine has begun as the U.K and U.S have already started working on the first batches of vaccine trials. But the rest of the world is not far behind in vaccine research either as earlier this week South Africa’s health minister Zweli Mkhize pronounced that the country’s participation in the Public Health Emergency Solidarity Trial created by the World Health Organisation. Mkhize stated that participation in the trials benefit South Africa from being at the forefront of accessing approved vaccines and adding our expertise to the global body of knowledge around Covid-19. Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at the University of Witwatersrand joins CNBC Africa for more.
News
Liliesleaf Trust CEO on the life of ANC struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg
Nic Wolpe, CEO of the Liliesleaf Trust joins CNBC Africa for more on the life of ANC struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg who died just before midnight aged 87.
Morgan & Co on COVID-19 & its impact on Zimbabwe’s economy
African countries have been praised for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic but there are still concerns for the more fragile economies and development markets such as the commodity based economy of Zimbabwe. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack more on the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Zimbabwe is Batanai Matsika, Head of Research at Morgan & Co.
Understanding SA’s role in the race to find COVID-19 vaccine
How business consulting is pivoting amid the COVID-19 crisis
Last month, the 4th Annual BK Urumuri Initiative was launched in partnership with business accelerator and consulting firm, Inkomoko. The initiative searches for the top 25 most deserving, women-run businesses and distributes interest-free loans to support their ventures; but now that Covid-19 has turn the private sector upside down and companies need more support than ever, is that still the case? CNBC Africa spoke to the CEO of Inkomoko, Julienne Oyler on how the program has adjusted to the current times and how the firm is providing support to vulnerable businesses as they face these challenges.
How rural electrification is transforming Ethiopia’s agriculture sector
Dawit Mekonnen, a research fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute joined CNBC Africa to discuss the synergies between rural electrification and agricultural productivity, processing, and businesses in Ethiopia.
How COVID-19 is impacting trade across the COMESA region
The COVID-19 pandemic has seen countries across the Common Market for Eastern Africa implemented new trade regulations, restricting the movement of some goods and services to curb the spread of the virus. Sandra Uwera, CEO, COMESA Business Council joins CNBC Africa to discuss how best this can be done to minimize losses.
UIF & PIC in talks with Edcon over a potential lifeline
South Africa’s oldest retailer Edcon has confirmed the expected – that it may not emerge from Covid-19 lock-down alive. The 90-year-old retailer has entered voluntary business rescue after losing R2 billion in sales during the COVID-19 crisis and lock-down which has made it difficult to pay suppliers and debtors. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss what a rescued Edcon may look like in future is Teboho Maruping, Commissioner, Unemployment Insurance Fund.
Edcon files for business rescue as COVID-19 lockdown brings it to its knees
Embattled retailer Edcon has entered into voluntary business rescue proceedings after losing R2 billion in turnover during...
One of the last of Mandela’s band of brothers is gone – freedom fighter Denis Goldberg passes away.
Anyone who knew him will tell you he was his own man. When politics and the ruling party took a dismal turn in South Africa he was never afraid to speak out against the ill-advised actions of many of his former comrades.
