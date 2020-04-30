As South Africa’s economy prepares to exit level 5 of Covid-19 lock-down’s at midnight, the country’s bonds are also counting down to their exclusion from the World Government Bond Index (WBGI). Economist had forecast an exodus of between $8 to $11 billion in capital outflows that would follow South Africa’s exit from the WBGI. This would be outflows from foreign investors whose mandates do not allow them to hold junk rated bonds in their portfolio. Do these forecasts still stand or has Covid-19 changed things? Rashaad Tayob, Fund Manager, Abax investments and James McDonald, CEO & CIO of Hercules Investments join CNBC Africa for more….
Farewell one of the last survivors of Mandela’s band of brothers: Denis Goldberg – the gentle lion of the struggle.
His humour was legendary, as was his compassion. He once told me that he was handed three life sentences but was given a bulk discount and only served one. On the other side of the coin, he told me of the horror of lying in his cell listening to condemned men screaming as warders dragged them to the gallows. It was pure Denis that he learned the guitar so he could play a heartfelt musical tribute to the condemned.
Why SA’s exclusion from the WGBI may be a non-event
How Airlines Park Thousands Of Planes
The coronavirus has devastated the airline industry. U.S. air travel has dropped 95% compared to last year and the number of flights scheduled globally is down by 63%. More than 16,000 of the world’s commercial aircraft are grounded. These planes c
The Optimists Theory of Mitigation
We all possess an invisible crystal ball that works illimitably in our minds. For most, it is...
Why S&P downgraded SA ahead of schedule
S&P Global’s decision to downgrade South Africa further into junk status, following concerns of what Covid-19 would do it the country’s growth and debt profile as been met with disappointment from government. National Treasury said it not happy that the downgrade has come when South Africa is facing one of its most challenging times. Ravi Bhatia, Director Sovereign & IPF Ratings at S&P Global Ratings joins CNBC Africa for more.
E-commerce platforms in Rwanda reshaping their strategy amid COVID-19
After several episodes of low uptake, local online businesses are drawing up strategies that will help them sustain the momentum, as they make record sales in the midst of the lock-down. Andrew Gatera, Managing Director, Umujyi.com joins CNBC Africa for more.
The impact of COVID-19 on African venture investments
Statistics indicate that African venture investments registered a record $1.340 billion in investments through more than 400 deals in equity and debt financing in 2019. Experts had predicted a robust venture capital market this year but the COVID-19 pandemic is shattering hopes. CNBC Africa is joined by EFI Hub CEO, Anu Shah.
NSE All-Share Index up over 7% in April
The NSE All-Share Index is up just over 7 per cent in the month of April. As we conclude the last trading day of the month, Ebunoluwa Babarinde, Manager, Treasury and Financial Institutions at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for a recap of trading activities this month....
