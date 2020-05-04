How far is the IMF in providing COVID-19 relief to Africa?

Last week it was announced that Rwanda would be relaxing its Covid-19 prevention measures starting today. The Government has reduced the country’s total lock down protocol to a national curfew to be observed from 8pm - 5am. Citizens are still expected to observe cleanliness and social distancing, and companies are expected to maintain employees working from home where possible; but how will these new measures be imposed to ensure that the number of confirmed cases of the virus doesn’t spike in the days to come? CNBC Africa spoke to Jean Bosco Kabera, Spokesperson of the Rwanda National Police for more.