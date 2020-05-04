Nesan Nair, Senior Portfolio Manager, Sasfin Securities joins CNBC Africa for more on what moved markets.
Updated:
The future of SA’s fast food industry post-COVID-19
News
SA takes first place in 2019 Open Budget Index Survey
South Africa has been ranked first alongside New Zealand, out of 117 countries in the 2019 Open Budget Index (OBI) survey.
Time for SA’s manufacturing sector to reflect & reset?
Nesan Nair, Senior Portfolio Manager, Sasfin Securities joins CNBC Africa for more on what moved markets.
The future of SA’s fast food industry post-COVID-19
Nesan Nair, Senior Portfolio Manager, Sasfin Securities joins CNBC Africa for more on what moved markets.
More from CNBC Africa
Time for SA’s manufacturing sector to reflect & reset?
Nesan Nair, Senior Portfolio Manager, Sasfin Securities joins CNBC Africa for more on what moved markets.
Rwanda begins easing COVID-19 lock-down restrictions, here’s how new measures will be monitored
Last week it was announced that Rwanda would be relaxing its Covid-19 prevention measures starting today. The Government has reduced the country’s total lock down protocol to a national curfew to be observed from 8pm - 5am. Citizens are still expected to observe cleanliness and social distancing, and companies are expected to maintain employees working from home where possible; but how will these new measures be imposed to ensure that the number of confirmed cases of the virus doesn’t spike in the days to come? CNBC Africa spoke to Jean Bosco Kabera, Spokesperson of the Rwanda National Police for more.
I told you so! The $220 million name that means Amazon is top dog among world brands
It reminds me that many years ago I was told gently by a top CEO that I couldn’t be right all the time. Very good advice, but there is no harm in trying!
Rwanda’s ICT ministry unveils COVID-19 relief initiative
With unprecedented effects of the coronavirus disease on different sectors and especially on the public health, Yves Iradukunda, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of ICT and Innovation, joins CNBC Africa for more on the Corona Action Rwanda, a project that gathers initiatives and connects them with grants and support.
How the Rwandan banking sector is set to evolve post-COVID-19
Due to the recent COVID-19 impact, banking as we know it might have to change forever but are banks ready to make these changes, Cherno Gaye, Managing Director of Cogebanque joins CNBC Africa for more.
Vetiva’s May outlook for Nigerian equities
Despite the on-going Covid-19 pandemic, Nigeria’s equities market managed to claw back some gains in the month of April, gaining just over 8 per cent. Usoro Essien, Head of Research at Vetiva joins CNBC Africa for more....
- Advertisement -
Featured
How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi
“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Coronavirus
Rwanda begins easing COVID-19 lock-down restrictions, here’s how new measures will be monitored
Last week it was announced that Rwanda would be relaxing its Covid-19 prevention measures starting today. The Government has reduced the country’s total lock down protocol to a national curfew to be observed from 8pm - 5am. Citizens are still expected to observe cleanliness and social distancing, and companies are expected to maintain employees working from home where possible; but how will these new measures be imposed to ensure that the number of confirmed cases of the virus doesn’t spike in the days to come? CNBC Africa spoke to Jean Bosco Kabera, Spokesperson of the Rwanda National Police for more.
Coronavirus
I told you so! The $220 million name that means Amazon is top dog among world brands
It reminds me that many years ago I was told gently by a top CEO that I couldn’t be right all the time. Very good advice, but there is no harm in trying!
Coronavirus
Rwanda’s ICT ministry unveils COVID-19 relief initiative
With unprecedented effects of the coronavirus disease on different sectors and especially on the public health, Yves Iradukunda, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of ICT and Innovation, joins CNBC Africa for more on the Corona Action Rwanda, a project that gathers initiatives and connects them with grants and support.
Videos
How the Rwandan banking sector is set to evolve post-COVID-19
Due to the recent COVID-19 impact, banking as we know it might have to change forever but are banks ready to make these changes, Cherno Gaye, Managing Director of Cogebanque joins CNBC Africa for more.
- Advertisement -