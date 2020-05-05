How can Rwanda’s economy match on post-COVID-19?

Small and medium businesses have been considered to be the backbone of the region’s economy and with the Covid-19 crisis causing losses at best and closures at worst, the focus has been on how to financially support these companies, but where does that leave the social enterprises who are committed to providing these burgeoning businesses with the soft skills they need to sustain? Will they have to take a back seat? And what effect will that have on the growth of the SME sector? CNBC Africa spoke to Norette Turimuci, Executive Director at Resonate for more.