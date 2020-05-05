Nigerian manufacturers resume operations post COVID-19 lock-down

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria has rolled out some guidelines for its members as they resume operations following the easing of the COVID-19 lock-down in the country. The Association’s Acting Director General, Ambrose Oruche joins me to discuss the details and also delve into the short to medium term implication of the pandemic on Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.
COVID-19: SA based airline Comair enters business rescue
JSE-listed airline, Comair, has announced the group will enter business rescue to safeguard the interests of the company and its stakeholders after the COVID-19 crisis disrupted the implementation of a turnaround plan.
COVID-19: Deloitte on how to manage cash flow during periods of crisis
According to Deloitte, cash flow management needs to be an integral elements of a company's overall COVID-19 risk assessment and action planning in the near time.
Kairos Capital on IMF’s Africa COVID-19 strategy & Nigeria’s economic outlook
As countries across Africa source intervention funds to battle the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Nigeria’s economy especially taking a hit from falling oil prices and local currency devaluation, Sam Chidoka, Managing Director and CEO of Kairos Capital joins CNBC Africa to discuss how these events are impacting Nigeria's economy.
Angola plans to strengthen lock-down restrictions as Covid-19 cases rise
Angola is on the edge of tightening its Covid-19 lock-down restrictions as the number of confirmed cases rise to 35.
Equites CEO on COVID-19 impact on business
Despite the tough economic journey that many companies on enduring during these times; Equites Property Fund has declared a final dividend of 151.39 cents per share which is a growth of 9 per cent from the previous year. The company has also seen growth in its headline earnings per share and its net asset value for the financial year and joining CNBC Africa for more is Andrea Taverna-Turisan, CEO of Equites Property Fund.
The role of social enterprise in post Covid-19 economic recovery
Small and medium businesses have been considered to be the backbone of the region’s economy and with the Covid-19 crisis causing losses at best and closures at worst, the focus has been on how to financially support these companies, but where does that leave the social enterprises who are committed to providing these burgeoning businesses with the soft skills they need to sustain? Will they have to take a back seat? And what effect will that have on the growth of the SME sector? CNBC Africa spoke to Norette Turimuci, Executive Director at Resonate for more.
How can Rwanda’s economy match on post-COVID-19?
Experts have predicted a long road back for many of Africa's economies post covid-19 but is there a reason to be more optimistic? CNBC Africa is joined by CJ Fonzi, Partner and Director at Dalberg Rwanda for more.
How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi
“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
