Nigerian manufacturers resume operations post COVID-19 lock-down

CNBC Africa

COVID-19: SA based airline Comair enters business rescue

JSE-listed airline, Comair, has announced the group will enter business rescue to safeguard the interests of the company and its stakeholders after the COVID-19 crisis disrupted the implementation of a turnaround plan.
COVID-19: Deloitte on how to manage cash flow during periods of crisis

According to Deloitte, cash flow management needs to be an integral elements of a company's overall COVID-19 risk assessment and action planning in the near time.
Kairos Capital on IMF’s Africa COVID-19 strategy & Nigeria’s economic outlook

As countries across Africa source intervention funds to battle the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Nigeria’s economy especially taking a hit from falling oil prices and local currency devaluation, Sam Chidoka, Managing Director and CEO of Kairos Capital joins CNBC Africa to discuss how these events are impacting Nigeria's economy.
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria has rolled out some guidelines for its members as they resume operations following the easing of the COVID-19 lock-down in the country. The Association’s Acting Director General, Ambrose Oruche joins me to discuss the details and also delve into the short to medium term implication of the pandemic on Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.

