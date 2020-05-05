Reviewing Nigeria’s first-quarter numbers

Nigeria’s equities market is continuing the positive run from Monday, to break down some first-quarter numbers, Mustapha Wahab, Equity Research Analyst at Cordros Securities joins CNBC Africa for more….
COVID-19: SA based airline Comair enters business rescue
JSE-listed airline, Comair, has announced the group will enter business rescue to safeguard the interests of the company and its stakeholders after the COVID-19 crisis disrupted the implementation of a turnaround plan.
Wines of South Africa CEO: What the resumption of wine exports means for the industry
While South Africans may not be able to buy their favourite wines just yet, millions of wine lovers all around the world will be able to purchase more of the country’s fermented bottled grapes very soon. Wine exports have been given the green light under Level 4 of South Africa’s Covid-19 lock-down. Siobhan Thompson, CEO, Wines of South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19 bites into SA’s tax revenue
At a time when the South African government plans to pour billions into reviving the economy the tax people say it will have less to play with in future. SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter told the press this afternoon that tax collection was likely to have lost at least R285 billion so far through the COVID-19 lock-down and was likely to lose between 15 and 20 per cent of the annual tax take. He joins CNBC Africa for more.
How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi
“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
Majority fund managers say SA’s equity market undervalued – survey
About 57 per cent of fund managers believe South Africa’s equity market is undervalued, the highest since the 2008 financial crisis. That’s according to research from Bank of America. Most investors see more “buy” opportunities on the market than “sell” and to discuss where these are CNBC Africa spoke with John Morris, Senior Director and South Africa Investment Strategist for Bank of America.
COVID-19: What the world can learn from Africa in dealing with a pandemic
The Jack Ma Foundation was one of the first respondents in helping Africa with the necessary PPEs and testing kits after the first COVID-19 cases were confirmed on the continent, but why was this important to the organisation? CNBC Africa spoke to Zahra Baitie, Partnerships and Program Manager at the Jack Ma Foundation Africaprenuer Initiative for more.
Could Uganda’s oil producing ambitions be boosted by COVID-19 pandemic?
Global oil prices have recently dropped to record lows due to a combination of events that included a price war and lack of global demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic but could this read as good news for one of Africa's budding new oil producers? CNBC Africa spoke to Elson Karuhanga, a lawyer at Kampala Associated Advocates for more.
COVID-19: Deloitte on how to manage cash flow during periods of crisis
According to Deloitte, cash flow management needs to be an integral elements of a company's overall COVID-19 risk assessment and action planning in the near time.
