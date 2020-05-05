Reviewing Nigeria’s first-quarter numbers

At a time when the South African government plans to pour billions into reviving the economy the tax people say it will have less to play with in future. SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter told the press this afternoon that tax collection was likely to have lost at least R285 billion so far through the COVID-19 lock-down and was likely to lose between 15 and 20 per cent of the annual tax take. He joins CNBC Africa for more.