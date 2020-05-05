Updated:

The role of social enterprise in post Covid-19 economic recovery

By CNBC Africa

Angola plans to strengthen lock-down restrictions as Covid-19 cases rise

Angola is on the edge of tightening its Covid-19 lock-down restrictions as the number of confirmed cases rise to 35.
Equites CEO on COVID-19 impact on business

Despite the tough economic journey that many companies on enduring during these times; Equites Property Fund has declared a final dividend of 151.39 cents per share which is a growth of 9 per cent from the previous year. The company has also seen growth in its headline earnings per share and its net asset value for the financial year and joining CNBC Africa for more is Andrea Taverna-Turisan, CEO of Equites Property Fund.
The role of social enterprise in post Covid-19 economic recovery

Small and medium businesses have been considered to be the backbone of the region’s economy and with the Covid-19 crisis causing losses at best and closures at worst, the focus has been on how to financially support these companies, but where does that leave the social enterprises who are committed to providing these burgeoning businesses with the soft skills they need to sustain? Will they have to take a back seat? And what effect will that have on the growth of the SME sector? CNBC Africa spoke to Norette Turimuci, Executive Director at Resonate for more.
How far is the IMF in providing COVID-19 relief to Africa?

Many African countries have been knocking on the International Monetary Fund’s door for financial assistance to fight COVID-19. As the virus prepares to plunge Africa into its deepest recession in decades, how far is the IMF in providing COVID-19 relief to the continent? Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, IMF joins CNBC Africa for more....
Time for SA’s manufacturing sector to reflect & reset?

Nesan Nair, Senior Portfolio Manager, Sasfin Securities joins CNBC Africa for more on what moved markets.
How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi

“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
What life after lockdown might look like | CNBC Reports

As some countries begin to reopen parts of the economy amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, CNBC’s Uptin Saiidi is in Hong Kong to look at how the new normal may include regular temperature checks, fewer seats in restaurants, and more remote work arrangements. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Why American Farmers Are Dumping Milk

Across America, dairy farmers have dumped countless gallons of fresh, entirely usable milk, because there is no one to buy it. The shelter in place orders given by governments around the country in response to the coronavirus pandemic have shuttered
