Zenith Bank CEO on how Nigerian banks staying ahead of COVID-19 crisis
Nigerian tier-1 lender, Zenith Bank recorded a 0.6 per cent rise in first quarter profit-after-tax to 50.5 billion naira. Group Managing Director and CEO of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss how banks in Nigeria are staying ahead in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak....
What life after lockdown might look like | CNBC Reports
As some countries begin to reopen parts of the economy amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, CNBC’s Uptin Saiidi is in Hong Kong to look at how the new normal may include regular temperature checks, fewer seats in restaurants, and more remote work arrangements. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Why American Farmers Are Dumping Milk
Across America, dairy farmers have dumped countless gallons of fresh, entirely usable milk, because there is no one to buy it. The shelter in place orders given by governments around the country in response to the coronavirus pandemic have shuttered
How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi
“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
How far is the IMF in providing COVID-19 relief to Africa?
Many African countries have been knocking on the International Monetary Fund’s door for financial assistance to fight COVID-19. As the virus prepares to plunge Africa into its deepest recession in decades, how far is the IMF in providing COVID-19 relief to the continent? Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, IMF joins CNBC Africa for more....
SA takes first place in 2019 Open Budget Index Survey
South Africa has been ranked first alongside New Zealand, out of 117 countries in the 2019 Open Budget Index (OBI) survey.
Time for SA’s manufacturing sector to reflect & reset?
Nesan Nair, Senior Portfolio Manager, Sasfin Securities joins CNBC Africa for more on what moved markets.
The future of SA’s fast food industry post-COVID-19
Nesan Nair, Senior Portfolio Manager, Sasfin Securities joins CNBC Africa for more on what moved markets.
Rwanda begins easing COVID-19 lock-down restrictions, here’s how new measures will be monitored
Last week it was announced that Rwanda would be relaxing its Covid-19 prevention measures starting today. The Government has reduced the country’s total lock down protocol to a national curfew to be observed from 8pm - 5am. Citizens are still expected to observe cleanliness and social distancing, and companies are expected to maintain employees working from home where possible; but how will these new measures be imposed to ensure that the number of confirmed cases of the virus doesn’t spike in the days to come? CNBC Africa spoke to Jean Bosco Kabera, Spokesperson of the Rwanda National Police for more.
