Binance CEO on COVID-19 impact & trading crypto currency in Africa

Binance, a blockchain ecosystem, has recently allowed South African bank account holders to directly trade cryptocurrencies using the rand value on its platform and is allowing other African countries to also explore and advance the use of technology in the world on cryptocurrency. The Founder and CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao joins CNBC Africa for more.
News
COVID-19: What are Nigeria’s revenue options?
Nigeria’s economy faces a double threat from the coronavirus pandemic and lower oil prices. With almost 3000 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Nigeria, Taiwo Oyedele, Partner and West Africa Tax Leader at PwC Nigeria joins CNBC Africa to explore how Nigeria can cope with the strain on the revenue targets.
Access Bank: Bond market activity to pick up on improved oil prices
Traders at Nigeria’s fixed income market say they expect activity to pick up in the bond space on the back of the improvement in oil prices. Bukky Aregbesola, Head of Fixed Income at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more....
COVID-19: Evacuation of stranded Nigerians abroad begins
Nigeria's foreign affairs ministry says about 4000 Nigerians abroad have indicated willingness to come back home, as the process of repatriation has already begun. Meanwhile, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, says the returnees will need to undergo a compulsory 14-day isolation. Chairman of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa joins CNBC Africa for more.
More from CNBC Africa
COVID-19: What are Nigeria’s revenue options?
Nigeria’s economy faces a double threat from the coronavirus pandemic and lower oil prices. With almost 3000 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Nigeria, Taiwo Oyedele, Partner and West Africa Tax Leader at PwC Nigeria joins CNBC Africa to explore how Nigeria can cope with the strain on the revenue targets.
Access Bank: Bond market activity to pick up on improved oil prices
Traders at Nigeria’s fixed income market say they expect activity to pick up in the bond space on the back of the improvement in oil prices. Bukky Aregbesola, Head of Fixed Income at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more....
COVID-19: Evacuation of stranded Nigerians abroad begins
Nigeria's foreign affairs ministry says about 4000 Nigerians abroad have indicated willingness to come back home, as the process of repatriation has already begun. Meanwhile, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, says the returnees will need to undergo a compulsory 14-day isolation. Chairman of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Here’s how Old Mutual is expanding its COVID-19 support measures
Old Mutual has showed its continued support to South Africa as the Covid-19 pandemic hurts industries and individuals. The group has contributed towards medical care, education support initiatives and food relief measures.
COVID-19 a big concern as Burundi heads to the polls
On April 14th the World Bank approved a $5 million grant from the International Development Association to support Burundi’s Covid-19 response efforts and strengthen the national systems for public health preparedness; but with campaigns for the upcoming Presidential elections drawing numbers and voting day set for May 20th, will this be a setback in the country’s fight against the virus? CNBC Africa spoke to Vital Nshimirimana, President for the Forum for Strengthening Civil Society in Burundi for more.
How can African countries avoid a COVID-19 debt trap?
Countries have been borrowing extensively to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 which could put some of them in a debt trap. So what can be done to avoid that? Ken Gichinga, Chief Economist at Mentoria Economics joins CNBC Africa for more.
- Advertisement -
Featured
How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi
“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Videos
Here’s how Old Mutual is expanding its COVID-19 support measures
Old Mutual has showed its continued support to South Africa as the Covid-19 pandemic hurts industries and individuals. The group has contributed towards medical care, education support initiatives and food relief measures.
Videos
Binance CEO on COVID-19 impact & trading crypto currency in Africa
Binance, a blockchain ecosystem, has recently allowed South African bank account holders to directly trade cryptocurrencies using the rand value on its platform and is allowing other African countries to also explore and advance the use of technology in the world on cryptocurrency. The Founder and CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
COVID-19 a big concern as Burundi heads to the polls
On April 14th the World Bank approved a $5 million grant from the International Development Association to support Burundi’s Covid-19 response efforts and strengthen the national systems for public health preparedness; but with campaigns for the upcoming Presidential elections drawing numbers and voting day set for May 20th, will this be a setback in the country’s fight against the virus? CNBC Africa spoke to Vital Nshimirimana, President for the Forum for Strengthening Civil Society in Burundi for more.
Videos
How can African countries avoid a COVID-19 debt trap?
Countries have been borrowing extensively to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 which could put some of them in a debt trap. So what can be done to avoid that? Ken Gichinga, Chief Economist at Mentoria Economics joins CNBC Africa for more.
- Advertisement -