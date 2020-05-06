COVID-19: Is Rwanda’s drone response being spread too thin?

Back in early March, before the lock-downs, Rwanda launched a drive to use drones to spray pesticides in mosquito breeding sites; in a bid to reduce the number of malaria infections in the country. But since the novel coronavirus crisis has become a priority area, Charis UAS, one of the companies responsible for the spraying, has shifted its operations to focus on Covid-19 response. With the nation recording some three million malaria infections every year, how will the company handle both? Eric Rutayisire, Founder & CEO, Charis UAS joins CNBC Africa for more.