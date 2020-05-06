Here’s how Old Mutual is expanding its COVID-19 support measures

On April 14th the World Bank approved a $5 million grant from the International Development Association to support Burundi’s Covid-19 response efforts and strengthen the national systems for public health preparedness; but with campaigns for the upcoming Presidential elections drawing numbers and voting day set for May 20th, will this be a setback in the country’s fight against the virus? CNBC Africa spoke to Vital Nshimirimana, President for the Forum for Strengthening Civil Society in Burundi for more.