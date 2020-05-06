As the number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa grows, so do concerns of how chronic patients can collect their medication without coming into contact with potentially sick patients. To address this problem entrepreneur Neo Hutiri developed Pelebox, a smart locker that cuts down queuing times from hours to seconds for patients collecting chronic medication. He joins CNBC Africa for more.
News
The COVID-19 impact on global education systems
These past weeks COVID-19 has caused havoc in every type of business you can name. One of them is higher education. It too has felt the chill of COVID-19. Chris Bishop interviews Dan Adkins – a man who is right there amongst it all. He joined Transnational Academic Group in 2009 as a faculty member in the schools of business and information technology and has led the organisation for the past seven years. He oversees international university branch campuses in Dubai and Ghana....
Zimbabwe gets $7m COVID-19 lifeline from World Bank
The World Bank will grant $7 million to Zimbabwe to help it fight the new coronavirus outbreak that is expected to worsen an already struggling economy and food crisis, a bank spokesman said on Wednesday.
Can Airbnb Survive?
With cancellations adding up and crippling the travel industry, guests, hosts and investors alike are left asking whether Airbnb will survive at all. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/Subscrib
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
CEO Interviews
Why SAA’s former CEO believes the airline can be restructured in 2 weeks
Former South Afriican Airways CEO, Vuyani Jarana speaks to CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters on how to get the airline flying again.
Videos
Neo Hutiri: Why COVID-19 presents the best opportunity for the youth to innovate
As the number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa grows, so do concerns of how chronic patients can collect their medication without coming into contact with potentially sick patients. To address this problem entrepreneur Neo Hutiri developed Pelebox, a smart locker that cuts down queuing times from hours to seconds for patients collecting chronic medication. He joins CNBC Africa for more.
Closing Bell West Africa
Nigeria’s fixed income market mid-week review
Traders say the bullish sentiments in Nigeria’s Fixed Income space is driven by the expected 600 billion naira expected maturities, continued FX demand pressures and slight depreciation in the naira barring improved oil prices. Nkem Azinge, Currency Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for a mid-week wrap of the trading sessions at Nigeria’s money market....
Videos
COVID-19: Is Rwanda’s drone response being spread too thin?
Back in early March, before the lock-downs, Rwanda launched a drive to use drones to spray pesticides in mosquito breeding sites; in a bid to reduce the number of malaria infections in the country. But since the novel coronavirus crisis has become a priority area, Charis UAS, one of the companies responsible for the spraying, has shifted its operations to focus on Covid-19 response. With the nation recording some three million malaria infections every year, how will the company handle both? Eric Rutayisire, Founder & CEO, Charis UAS joins CNBC Africa for more.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -