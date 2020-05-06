Traders say the bullish sentiments in Nigeria’s Fixed Income space is driven by the expected 600 billion naira expected maturities, continued FX demand pressures and slight depreciation in the naira barring improved oil prices. Nkem Azinge, Currency Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for a mid-week wrap of the trading sessions at Nigeria’s money market….
Updated:
Nigeria’s fixed income market mid-week review
News
Zimbabwe gets $7m COVID-19 lifeline from World Bank
The World Bank will grant $7 million to Zimbabwe to help it fight the new coronavirus outbreak that is expected to worsen an already struggling economy and food crisis, a bank spokesman said on Wednesday.
COVID-19: Liven up your lockdown routine with SA’s ‘virtual safaris’
Twice a day, viewers can watch whatever animals the guides spot as they zoom around game reserves — they’ve filmed 200 spots across east and southern Africa since founding it in 2006.
Why SAA’s former CEO believes the airline can be restructured in 2 weeks
Former South Afriican Airways CEO, Vuyani Jarana speaks to CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters on how to get the airline flying again.
Featured
How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi
“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
CEO Interviews
Why SAA's former CEO believes the airline can be restructured in 2 weeks
Former South Afriican Airways CEO, Vuyani Jarana speaks to CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters on how to get the airline flying again.
Coronavirus
The long road to recovery for COVID-19 hit East African economies
Economies of east African member countries have been heavily hit by the Covid-19 pandemic but as they start to open up, how long will it take them to recover? Paul Mugambwa from PricewaterhouseCoopers joins CNBC Africa for more.
Financial
Op-Ed: How to make money out of equities
Anchor Capital reviews asset classes across major geographies, with a focus on equities.
Closing Bell West Africa
The long road to recovery for COVID-19 hit East African economies
Economies of east African member countries have been heavily hit by the Covid-19 pandemic but as they start to open up, how long will it take them to recover? Paul Mugambwa from PricewaterhouseCoopers joins CNBC Africa for more.
Oscar Onyema on the NSE’s response to COVID-19
The Nigerian Stock Exchange published guidance for virtual board, committee, and management meetings for stakeholders as the world grapples with the COVID-19 outbreak. Oscar Onyema, CEO of the NSE joins CNBC Africa to discuss how the NSE has been responding to the pandemic.
Meristem Securities’ outlook for Nigerian brewers
Recently released earnings by brewery companies in Nigeria have been largely bearish. Busola Akinyele, Investment Research Analyst at Meristem Securities joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: What are Nigeria’s revenue options?
Nigeria’s economy faces a double threat from the coronavirus pandemic and lower oil prices. With almost 3000 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Nigeria, Taiwo Oyedele, Partner and West Africa Tax Leader at PwC Nigeria joins CNBC Africa to explore how Nigeria can cope with the strain on the revenue targets.
