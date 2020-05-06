TV ShowsClosing Bell West Africa
Nigeria’s fixed income market mid-week review

By CNBC Africa

CoronavirusReuters -

Zimbabwe gets $7m COVID-19 lifeline from World Bank

The World Bank will grant $7 million to Zimbabwe to help it fight the new coronavirus outbreak that is expected to worsen an already struggling economy and food crisis, a bank spokesman said on Wednesday.
CoronavirusReuters -

COVID-19: Liven up your lockdown routine with SA’s ‘virtual safaris’

Twice a day, viewers can watch whatever animals the guides spot as they zoom around game reserves — they’ve filmed 200 spots across east and southern Africa since founding it in 2006.
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Why SAA’s former CEO believes the airline can be restructured in 2 weeks

Former South Afriican Airways CEO, Vuyani Jarana speaks to CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters on how to get the airline flying again.
Traders say the bullish sentiments in Nigeria’s Fixed Income space is driven by the expected 600 billion naira expected maturities, continued FX demand pressures and slight depreciation in the naira barring improved oil prices. Nkem Azinge, Currency Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for a mid-week wrap of the trading sessions at Nigeria’s money market….

