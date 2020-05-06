Reviving Africa’s aviation industry post COVID-19

Covid-19 has clipped the wings of the global aviation industry with Comair the latest airline to announce that it would enter business rescue. International aviation and tourism bodies are now calling for urgent relief of $10 billion as well as other support measures to revive Africa’s travel and tourism sector and prevent millions from losing their jobs. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) Director General, Alexandre de Juniac joins CNBC Africa for more.
Zimbabwe gets $7m COVID-19 lifeline from World Bank
The World Bank will grant $7 million to Zimbabwe to help it fight the new coronavirus outbreak that is expected to worsen an already struggling economy and food crisis, a bank spokesman said on Wednesday.
COVID-19: Liven up your lockdown routine with SA’s ‘virtual safaris’
Twice a day, viewers can watch whatever animals the guides spot as they zoom around game reserves — they’ve filmed 200 spots across east and southern Africa since founding it in 2006.
Neo Hutiri: Why COVID-19 presents the best opportunity for the youth to innovate
As the number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa grows, so do concerns of how chronic patients can collect their medication without coming into contact with potentially sick patients. To address this problem entrepreneur Neo Hutiri developed Pelebox, a smart locker that cuts down queuing times from hours to seconds for patients collecting chronic medication. He joins CNBC Africa for more.
Vuyani Jarana on how ICT can assist with the fight against COVID-19
COVID-19 has accelerated the global push into the Fourth Industrial Revolution. While the growth of the gig economy is leaving many industries redundant, one industry that is expected to continue thriving is telecommunications due to increased demand for digital connectivity. Vuyani Jarana, ICT veteran & Group Chairperson of Mobax joins CNBC Africa for more.
Rwanda steps up safety precautions for cross border truck drivers
In the past few weeks, Rwanda saw a slight increase in Covid-19 cases, a scenario that has been attributed to cross border truck drivers. In response to this, the country has established a cross border cargo transit logistics platform to curb the spread of the virus and facilitate trade. CNBC Africa's Tesi Kaven filed this report.
COVID-19: Has Africa’s aviation industry reached the end of the runway?
With massive grounding of airline fleet happening, the aviation sector has been one of those most hit by the COVID-19 pandemic but as we try to look at life after, is it possible for business to go back to the usual? Tony Payne, Aviation lawyer and Partner at DLA Piper joins CNBC Africa for more.
The long road to recovery for COVID-19 hit East African economies
Economies of east African member countries have been heavily hit by the Covid-19 pandemic but as they start to open up, how long will it take them to recover? Paul Mugambwa from PricewaterhouseCoopers joins CNBC Africa for more.
Nigeria’s fixed income market mid-week review
Traders say the bullish sentiments in Nigeria’s Fixed Income space is driven by the expected 600 billion naira expected maturities, continued FX demand pressures and slight depreciation in the naira barring improved oil prices. Nkem Azinge, Currency Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for a mid-week wrap of the trading sessions at Nigeria’s money market....
How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi
“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
Why SAA’s former CEO believes the airline can be restructured in 2 weeks
Former South Afriican Airways CEO, Vuyani Jarana speaks to CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters on how to get the airline flying again.
Reviving Africa’s aviation industry post COVID-19
Covid-19 has clipped the wings of the global aviation industry with Comair the latest airline to announce that it would enter business rescue. International aviation and tourism bodies are now calling for urgent relief of $10 billion as well as other support measures to revive Africa's travel and tourism sector and prevent millions from losing their jobs. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) Director General, Alexandre de Juniac joins CNBC Africa for more.
