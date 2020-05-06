In the past few weeks, Rwanda saw a slight increase in Covid-19 cases, a scenario that has been attributed to cross border truck drivers. In response to this, the country has established a cross border cargo transit logistics platform to curb the spread of the virus and facilitate trade. CNBC Africa’s Tesi Kaven filed this report.
COVID-19: Liven up your lockdown routine with SA’s ‘virtual safaris’
Twice a day, viewers can watch whatever animals the guides spot as they zoom around game reserves — they’ve filmed 200 spots across east and southern Africa since founding it in 2006.
Rwanda steps up safety precautions for cross border truck drivers
COVID-19: Has Africa’s aviation industry reached the end of the runway?
With massive grounding of airline fleet happening, the aviation sector has been one of those most hit by the COVID-19 pandemic but as we try to look at life after, is it possible for business to go back to the usual? Tony Payne, Aviation lawyer and Partner at DLA Piper joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: What are Nigeria’s revenue options?
Nigeria’s economy faces a double threat from the coronavirus pandemic and lower oil prices. With almost 3000 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Nigeria, Taiwo Oyedele, Partner and West Africa Tax Leader at PwC Nigeria joins CNBC Africa to explore how Nigeria can cope with the strain on the revenue targets.
Access Bank: Bond market activity to pick up on improved oil prices
Traders at Nigeria’s fixed income market say they expect activity to pick up in the bond space on the back of the improvement in oil prices. Bukky Aregbesola, Head of Fixed Income at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more....
COVID-19: Evacuation of stranded Nigerians abroad begins
Nigeria's foreign affairs ministry says about 4000 Nigerians abroad have indicated willingness to come back home, as the process of repatriation has already begun. Meanwhile, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, says the returnees will need to undergo a compulsory 14-day isolation. Chairman of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Here’s how Old Mutual is expanding its COVID-19 support measures
Old Mutual has showed its continued support to South Africa as the Covid-19 pandemic hurts industries and individuals. The group has contributed towards medical care, education support initiatives and food relief measures.
Binance CEO on COVID-19 impact & trading crypto currency in Africa
Binance, a blockchain ecosystem, has recently allowed South African bank account holders to directly trade cryptocurrencies using the rand value on its platform and is allowing other African countries to also explore and advance the use of technology in the world on cryptocurrency. The Founder and CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao joins CNBC Africa for more.
How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi
“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
The long road to recovery for COVID-19 hit East African economies
Economies of east African member countries have been heavily hit by the Covid-19 pandemic but as they start to open up, how long will it take them to recover? Paul Mugambwa from PricewaterhouseCoopers joins CNBC Africa for more.
