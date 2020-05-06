These past weeks COVID-19 has caused havoc in every type of business you can name. One of them is higher education. It too has felt the chill of COVID-19. Chris Bishop interviews Dan Adkins – a man who is right there amongst it all. He joined Transnational Academic Group in 2009 as a faculty member in the schools of business and information technology and has led the organisation for the past seven years. He oversees international university branch campuses in Dubai and Ghana….
May the force majeure be with you – contracts in the world of COVID-19
Violent protests, by nearby communities,disrupted construction. The applicant stated that these riots constituted a force majeure and claimed release from performance of its obligations.
The COVID-19 impact on global education systems
Zimbabwe gets $7m COVID-19 lifeline from World Bank
The World Bank will grant $7 million to Zimbabwe to help it fight the new coronavirus outbreak that is expected to worsen an already struggling economy and food crisis, a bank spokesman said on Wednesday.
How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi
“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
Can Airbnb Survive?
With cancellations adding up and crippling the travel industry, guests, hosts and investors alike are left asking whether Airbnb will survive at all. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/Subscrib
COVID-19: Liven up your lockdown routine with SA’s ‘virtual safaris’
Twice a day, viewers can watch whatever animals the guides spot as they zoom around game reserves — they’ve filmed 200 spots across east and southern Africa since founding it in 2006.
Neo Hutiri: Why COVID-19 presents the best opportunity for the youth to innovate
As the number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa grows, so do concerns of how chronic patients can collect their medication without coming into contact with potentially sick patients. To address this problem entrepreneur Neo Hutiri developed Pelebox, a smart locker that cuts down queuing times from hours to seconds for patients collecting chronic medication. He joins CNBC Africa for more.
Vuyani Jarana on how ICT can assist with the fight against COVID-19
COVID-19 has accelerated the global push into the Fourth Industrial Revolution. While the growth of the gig economy is leaving many industries redundant, one industry that is expected to continue thriving is telecommunications due to increased demand for digital connectivity. Vuyani Jarana, ICT veteran & Group Chairperson of Mobax joins CNBC Africa for more.
Reviving Africa’s aviation industry post COVID-19
Covid-19 has clipped the wings of the global aviation industry with Comair the latest airline to announce that it would enter business rescue. International aviation and tourism bodies are now calling for urgent relief of $10 billion as well as other support measures to revive Africa’s travel and tourism sector and prevent millions from losing their jobs. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) Director General, Alexandre de Juniac joins CNBC Africa for more.
Rwanda steps up safety precautions for cross border truck drivers
In the past few weeks, Rwanda saw a slight increase in Covid-19 cases, a scenario that has been attributed to cross border truck drivers. In response to this, the country has established a cross border cargo transit logistics platform to curb the spread of the virus and facilitate trade. CNBC Africa's Tesi Kaven filed this report.
