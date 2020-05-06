The long road to recovery for COVID-19 hit East African economies

Economies of east African member countries have been heavily hit by the Covid-19 pandemic but as they start to open up, how long will it take them to recover? Paul Mugambwa from PricewaterhouseCoopers joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Liven up your lockdown routine with SA’s ‘virtual safaris’
Twice a day, viewers can watch whatever animals the guides spot as they zoom around game reserves — they’ve filmed 200 spots across east and southern Africa since founding it in 2006.
Rwanda steps up safety precautions for cross border truck drivers
In the past few weeks, Rwanda saw a slight increase in Covid-19 cases, a scenario that has been attributed to cross border truck drivers. In response to this, the country has established a cross border cargo transit logistics platform to curb the spread of the virus and facilitate trade. CNBC Africa's Tesi Kaven filed this report.
COVID-19: Has Africa’s aviation industry reached the end of the runway?
With massive grounding of airline fleet happening, the aviation sector has been one of those most hit by the COVID-19 pandemic but as we try to look at life after, is it possible for business to go back to the usual? Tony Payne, Aviation lawyer and Partner at DLA Piper joins CNBC Africa for more.
Oscar Onyema on the NSE’s response to COVID-19
The Nigerian Stock Exchange published guidance for virtual board, committee, and management meetings for stakeholders as the world grapples with the COVID-19 outbreak. Oscar Onyema, CEO of the NSE joins CNBC Africa to discuss how the NSE has been responding to the pandemic.
Meristem Securities’ outlook for Nigerian brewers
Recently released earnings by brewery companies in Nigeria have been largely bearish. Busola Akinyele, Investment Research Analyst at Meristem Securities joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: What are Nigeria’s revenue options?
Nigeria’s economy faces a double threat from the coronavirus pandemic and lower oil prices. With almost 3000 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Nigeria, Taiwo Oyedele, Partner and West Africa Tax Leader at PwC Nigeria joins CNBC Africa to explore how Nigeria can cope with the strain on the revenue targets.
Access Bank: Bond market activity to pick up on improved oil prices
Traders at Nigeria’s fixed income market say they expect activity to pick up in the bond space on the back of the improvement in oil prices. Bukky Aregbesola, Head of Fixed Income at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more....
How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi
“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
The long road to recovery for COVID-19 hit East African economies
Economies of east African member countries have been heavily hit by the Covid-19 pandemic but as they start to open up, how long will it take them to recover? Paul Mugambwa from PricewaterhouseCoopers joins CNBC Africa for more.
