Citadel on how to manage your wealth during & post Covid-19

Wealth management during these uncertain times is crucial to many investors who are treading on rocky waters due to crisis in the global equity markets and the loss of personal income or financial stability. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the key financial management advice during and after the Covid-19 pandemic is Maarten Ackerman, Advisory Partner and Chief Economist at Citadel
Amadou Hott on how Senegal is responding to the COVID-19 shock
Amadou Hott, Senegal’s Minister for Economy, Planning and International Cooperation joins CNBC Africa to discuss how the country is responding to the Covid-19 shock.
This is the hefty price Burger King is paying for SA’s lock-down
As of Friday the 1st of May, South Africa entered into level 4 lock-down regulations, which permitted food businesses to operate on a home delivery service basis only. Burger King South Africa has opened some of its franchises on Wednesday the 6th of May and Juan Klopper the Chief Operating Officer at Burger King South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more on the process of reopening and the impact that Covid-19 has had on the business.
How will the Southern African airline industry emerge from COVID-19 crisis?
The global aviation industry is experiencing devastating financial losses during the Covid-19 pandemic, which is resulting in job losses, airline restructuring and the complete dismantling of airline businesses. Here in South Africa we have been served with our fair share of airline troubles as this week Comair entered into voluntary business rescue and SAA is looking at developing a new national carrier. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the latest on Southern Africa’s airline industry and national carrier South African Airways is Chris Zweigenthal, Chief Executive Officer of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa.
Central Bank of Kenya issues a 5-year Ksh50bn bond for budgetary support
In Kenya, the banking sector continues to dominate activity at the Nairobi Securities Exchange with shares worth Ksh775 million transacted, which accounted for 48.27 per cent of the traded value in the week that ended on 30th April 2020. Moreover, the Central Bank of Kenya announced the insurance of a 5-year Ksh50 billion bond for budgetary support in May with the auction date set for Wednesday 6th of May. The market-determined bond will mature in May 2025 with CBK encouraging investors to use treasury mobile direct or internet banking to purchase the bond. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Rodney Omukhulu, Assistant Investments Analyst at Cytonn.
How the transport sector is adapting to Rwanda’s COVID-19 lock-down restrictions
On Monday, the government of Rwanda lifted strict measures after 45 days of COVID-19 lock-down, enforcing a curfew from 8 pm to 5 am. The government also restricted public transportation to carry fewer passengers to observe social distancing and due to this, there seems to be more demand than supply. Patrick Bucyana, CEO of AC Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
