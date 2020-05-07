CEO InterviewsCoronavirus
Updated:

COVID-19: Businesses seeking rescue at the tipping point, bubble is about to burst

By CNBC Africa

COVID-19: Businesses seeking rescue at the tipping point, bubble is about to burst

This week Comair become the latest victim of Covid-19 lock-down's with the airline filing for business rescue hot off the heels of South African retailer Edcon.
Kaap Agri holds on to cash to avoid COVID-19 iceberg

Agri-business Kaap Agri has iced its interim dividend despite an increase in revenue and profit due to most of its operations trading during the five week COVID-19 lockdown. Kaap Agri CEO, Sean Walsh joins CNBC Africa for more.
Why The U.S. Doesn’t Have Paid Sick Leave

The United States is one of the only advanced economies that doesn’t mandate federal paid sick leave, which has forced many Americans to choose between their paychecks and their health. Watch the video above to learn more about why the U.S. lacks c
Zenith Bank CEO on how Nigerian banks staying ahead of COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Nigerian tier-1 lender, Zenith Bank recorded a 0.6 per cent rise in first quarter profit-after-tax to 50.5 billion naira. Group Managing Director and CEO of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss how banks in Nigeria are staying ahead in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak....
Citadel on how to manage your wealth during & post Covid-19

CNBC Africa -
Wealth management during these uncertain times is crucial to many investors who are treading on rocky waters due to crisis in the global equity markets and the loss of personal income or financial stability. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the key financial management advice during and after the Covid-19 pandemic is Maarten Ackerman, Advisory Partner and Chief Economist at Citadel
This is the hefty price Burger King is paying for SA’s lock-down

CNBC Africa -
As of Friday the 1st of May, South Africa entered into level 4 lock-down regulations, which permitted food businesses to operate on a home delivery service basis only. Burger King South Africa has opened some of its franchises on Wednesday the 6th of May and Juan Klopper the Chief Operating Officer at Burger King South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more on the process of reopening and the impact that Covid-19 has had on the business.
Proton Energy CEO on COVID-19 & its impact on Nigeria’s power sector reforms

CNBC Africa -
In response to Covid-19 realities Nigeria’s electricity regulators shelved an initially planned April tariff hike by another three months. This comes as talks that the country plans to cap electricity tariff shortfalls this year to 380 billion naira and to move to full cost-reflective tariff in 2021. Oti Ikomi, CEO and Executive Vice-Chairman Proton Energy, joins CNBC Africa to discuss stakeholders’ responses and further sectorial impact.
