COVID-19: Businesses seeking rescue at the tipping point, bubble is about to burst

As of Friday the 1st of May, South Africa entered into level 4 lock-down regulations, which permitted food businesses to operate on a home delivery service basis only. Burger King South Africa has opened some of its franchises on Wednesday the 6th of May and Juan Klopper the Chief Operating Officer at Burger King South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more on the process of reopening and the impact that Covid-19 has had on the business.