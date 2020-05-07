The use of cashless transactions has seen an uptake across Africa in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, could this be one of the positives to pick from the pandemic or are far from adopting it fully? Lucy Mbabazi, AVP Push Payments and Acquiring, Ecobank International joined CNBC Africa for more.
News
COVID-19: Why going cashless could help contain the spread of the virus
The use of cashless transactions has seen an uptake across Africa in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, could this be one of the positives to pick from the pandemic or are far from adopting it fully? Lucy Mbabazi, AVP Push Payments and Acquiring, Ecobank International joined CNBC Africa for more.
The impact of Covid-19 on Rwanda’s transport system
Rwanda recently eased the lock-down and public buses are required to carry fewer passengers to avoid the spread of Covid-19. CNBC Africa spoke to Patrick Nyirishema, Director General of Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority on measures to ensure public transport is safe and profitable.
RTRS: Nigeria’s 5-yr naira futures weaken
Nigeria’s five-year naira futures weakened to 569 naira to the dollar in today's session. Ajibola Onifade, Securities Trader at Zedcrest Capital joins CNBC Africa to discuss the implications....
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Videos
Central Bank of Kenya issues a 5-year Ksh50bn bond for budgetary support
In Kenya, the banking sector continues to dominate activity at the Nairobi Securities Exchange with shares worth Ksh775 million transacted, which accounted for 48.27 per cent of the traded value in the week that ended on 30th April 2020. Moreover, the Central Bank of Kenya announced the insurance of a 5-year Ksh50 billion bond for budgetary support in May with the auction date set for Wednesday 6th of May. The market-determined bond will mature in May 2025 with CBK encouraging investors to use treasury mobile direct or internet banking to purchase the bond. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Rodney Omukhulu, Assistant Investments Analyst at Cytonn.
Videos
COVID-19: Why going cashless could help contain the spread of the virus
The use of cashless transactions has seen an uptake across Africa in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, could this be one of the positives to pick from the pandemic or are far from adopting it fully? Lucy Mbabazi, AVP Push Payments and Acquiring, Ecobank International joined CNBC Africa for more.
Doing Business in Rwanda
Understanding the rise of Rwanda’s e-commerce industry
Rwanda is catching up with the global trends with services like e-government, online financial transactions and e-commerce considered as an important developmental and trade facilitation tool needed, especially during these times. On this episode of Doing Business in Rwanda we dig deeper into the increase of demand and rise of e-commerce in Rwanda....
Videos
How Ghana plans to help its COVID-19 hit industries stay open
Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo says the country has reached an agreement with the Bank of Ghana and other commercial banks in the country to raise three billion cedis to support specific industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. John Gatsi, Dean of the School of Business at the University of Cape Coast joins CNBC Africa to assess the palliatives rolled by the Ghanaian government so far.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -