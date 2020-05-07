Proton Energy CEO on COVID-19 & its impact on Nigeria’s power sector reforms

In response to Covid-19 realities Nigeria’s electricity regulators shelved an initially planned April tariff hike by another three months. This comes as talks that the country plans to cap electricity tariff shortfalls this year to 380 billion naira and to move to full cost-reflective tariff in 2021. Oti Ikomi, CEO and Executive Vice-Chairman Proton Energy, joins CNBC Africa to discuss stakeholders’ responses and further sectorial impact.
COVID-19: Why going cashless could help contain the spread of the virus
The use of cashless transactions has seen an uptake across Africa in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, could this be one of the positives to pick from the pandemic or are far from adopting it fully? Lucy Mbabazi, AVP Push Payments and Acquiring, Ecobank International joined CNBC Africa for more.
The impact of Covid-19 on Rwanda’s transport system
Rwanda recently eased the lock-down and public buses are required to carry fewer passengers to avoid the spread of Covid-19. CNBC Africa spoke to Patrick Nyirishema, Director General of Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority on measures to ensure public transport is safe and profitable.
RTRS: Nigeria’s 5-yr naira futures weaken
Nigeria’s five-year naira futures weakened to 569 naira to the dollar in today's session. Ajibola Onifade, Securities Trader at Zedcrest Capital joins CNBC Africa to discuss the implications....
Amadou Hott on how Senegal is responding to the COVID-19 shock
Amadou Hott, Senegal’s Minister for Economy, Planning and International Cooperation joins CNBC Africa to discuss how the country is responding to the Covid-19 shock.
Central Bank of Kenya issues a 5-year Ksh50bn bond for budgetary support
In Kenya, the banking sector continues to dominate activity at the Nairobi Securities Exchange with shares worth Ksh775 million transacted, which accounted for 48.27 per cent of the traded value in the week that ended on 30th April 2020. Moreover, the Central Bank of Kenya announced the insurance of a 5-year Ksh50 billion bond for budgetary support in May with the auction date set for Wednesday 6th of May. The market-determined bond will mature in May 2025 with CBK encouraging investors to use treasury mobile direct or internet banking to purchase the bond. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Rodney Omukhulu, Assistant Investments Analyst at Cytonn.
How the transport sector is adapting to Rwanda’s COVID-19 lock-down restrictions
On Monday, the government of Rwanda lifted strict measures after 45 days of COVID-19 lock-down, enforcing a curfew from 8 pm to 5 am. The government also restricted public transportation to carry fewer passengers to observe social distancing and due to this, there seems to be more demand than supply. Patrick Bucyana, CEO of AC Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Zenith Bank CEO on how Nigerian banks staying ahead of COVID-19 crisis
Nigerian tier-1 lender, Zenith Bank recorded a 0.6 per cent rise in first quarter profit-after-tax to 50.5 billion naira. Group Managing Director and CEO of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss how banks in Nigeria are staying ahead in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak....
