Updated:

RTRS: Nigeria’s 5-yr naira futures weaken

By CNBC Africa

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Why going cashless could help contain the spread of the virus

The use of cashless transactions has seen an uptake across Africa in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, could this be one of the positives to pick from the pandemic or are far from adopting it fully? Lucy Mbabazi, AVP Push Payments and Acquiring, Ecobank International joined CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

The impact of Covid-19 on Rwanda’s transport system

Rwanda recently eased the lock-down and public buses are required to carry fewer passengers to avoid the spread of Covid-19. CNBC Africa spoke to Patrick Nyirishema, Director General of Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority on measures to ensure public transport is safe and profitable.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

RTRS: Nigeria’s 5-yr naira futures weaken

Nigeria’s five-year naira futures weakened to 569 naira to the dollar in today's session. Ajibola Onifade, Securities Trader at Zedcrest Capital joins CNBC Africa to discuss the implications....
Read more

Nigeria’s five-year naira futures weakened to 569 naira to the dollar in today’s session. Ajibola Onifade, Securities Trader at Zedcrest Capital joins CNBC Africa to discuss the implications….

Previous articleProton Energy CEO on COVID-19 & its impact on Nigeria’s power sector reforms
Next articleUnited Nations Resident Coordinator Office signs Letter of Understanding with Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD)
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

articleCNBC Africa -

How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi

“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

COVID-19: Why going cashless could help contain the spread of the virus

CNBC Africa -
The use of cashless transactions has seen an uptake across Africa in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, could this be one of the positives to pick from the pandemic or are far from adopting it fully? Lucy Mbabazi, AVP Push Payments and Acquiring, Ecobank International joined CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

The impact of Covid-19 on Rwanda’s transport system

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda recently eased the lock-down and public buses are required to carry fewer passengers to avoid the spread of Covid-19. CNBC Africa spoke to Patrick Nyirishema, Director General of Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority on measures to ensure public transport is safe and profitable.
Read more
Videos

RTRS: Nigeria’s 5-yr naira futures weaken

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s five-year naira futures weakened to 569 naira to the dollar in today's session. Ajibola Onifade, Securities Trader at Zedcrest Capital joins CNBC Africa to discuss the implications....
Read more
Videos

Proton Energy CEO on COVID-19 & its impact on Nigeria’s power sector reforms

CNBC Africa -
In response to Covid-19 realities Nigeria’s electricity regulators shelved an initially planned April tariff hike by another three months. This comes as talks that the country plans to cap electricity tariff shortfalls this year to 380 billion naira and to move to full cost-reflective tariff in 2021. Oti Ikomi, CEO and Executive Vice-Chairman Proton Energy, joins CNBC Africa to discuss stakeholders’ responses and further sectorial impact.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: Why going cashless could help contain the spread of the virus

Videos CNBC Africa -
The use of cashless transactions has seen an uptake across Africa in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, could this be one of the positives to pick from the pandemic or are far from adopting it fully? Lucy Mbabazi, AVP Push Payments and Acquiring, Ecobank International joined CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

The impact of Covid-19 on Rwanda’s transport system

Videos CNBC Africa -
Rwanda recently eased the lock-down and public buses are required to carry fewer passengers to avoid the spread of Covid-19. CNBC Africa spoke to Patrick Nyirishema, Director General of Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority on measures to ensure public transport is safe and profitable.
Read more

Proton Energy CEO on COVID-19 & its impact on Nigeria’s power sector reforms

Videos CNBC Africa -
In response to Covid-19 realities Nigeria’s electricity regulators shelved an initially planned April tariff hike by another three months. This comes as talks that the country plans to cap electricity tariff shortfalls this year to 380 billion naira and to move to full cost-reflective tariff in 2021. Oti Ikomi, CEO and Executive Vice-Chairman Proton Energy, joins CNBC Africa to discuss stakeholders’ responses and further sectorial impact.
Read more

Understanding the rise of Rwanda’s e-commerce industry

Doing Business in Rwanda CNBC Africa -
Rwanda is catching up with the global trends with services like e-government, online financial transactions and e-commerce considered as an important developmental and trade facilitation tool needed, especially during these times. On this episode of Doing Business in Rwanda we dig deeper into the increase of demand and rise of e-commerce in Rwanda....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved