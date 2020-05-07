Rwanda recently eased the lock-down and public buses are required to carry fewer passengers to avoid the spread of Covid-19. CNBC Africa spoke to Patrick Nyirishema, Director General of Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority on measures to ensure public transport is safe and profitable.
News
COVID-19: Why going cashless could help contain the spread of the virus
The use of cashless transactions has seen an uptake across Africa in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, could this be one of the positives to pick from the pandemic or are far from adopting it fully? Lucy Mbabazi, AVP Push Payments and Acquiring, Ecobank International joined CNBC Africa for more.
The impact of Covid-19 on Rwanda’s transport system
RTRS: Nigeria’s 5-yr naira futures weaken
Nigeria’s five-year naira futures weakened to 569 naira to the dollar in today's session. Ajibola Onifade, Securities Trader at Zedcrest Capital joins CNBC Africa to discuss the implications....
Videos
How Ghana plans to help its COVID-19 hit industries stay open
Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo says the country has reached an agreement with the Bank of Ghana and other commercial banks in the country to raise three billion cedis to support specific industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. John Gatsi, Dean of the School of Business at the University of Cape Coast joins CNBC Africa to assess the palliatives rolled by the Ghanaian government so far.
Videos
How will the Southern African airline industry emerge from COVID-19 crisis?
The global aviation industry is experiencing devastating financial losses during the Covid-19 pandemic, which is resulting in job losses, airline restructuring and the complete dismantling of airline businesses. Here in South Africa we have been served with our fair share of airline troubles as this week Comair entered into voluntary business rescue and SAA is looking at developing a new national carrier. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the latest on Southern Africa’s airline industry and national carrier South African Airways is Chris Zweigenthal, Chief Executive Officer of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa.
Videos
How will the banking industry exist in a post COVID-19 world?
Will banking stay normal? Or is the sector finally going to be forced to shift towards a new frontier? These are some of the questions that the CEO of BPR Atlas Mara Bank, Maurice Toroitich gave insight to with CNBC Africa.
Beyond Markets
Zenith Bank CEO on how Nigerian banks staying ahead of COVID-19 crisis
Nigerian tier-1 lender, Zenith Bank recorded a 0.6 per cent rise in first quarter profit-after-tax to 50.5 billion naira. Group Managing Director and CEO of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss how banks in Nigeria are staying ahead in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak....
