Updated:

The impact of Covid-19 on Rwanda’s transport system

By CNBC Africa

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Why going cashless could help contain the spread of the virus

The use of cashless transactions has seen an uptake across Africa in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, could this be one of the positives to pick from the pandemic or are far from adopting it fully? Lucy Mbabazi, AVP Push Payments and Acquiring, Ecobank International joined CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

The impact of Covid-19 on Rwanda’s transport system

Rwanda recently eased the lock-down and public buses are required to carry fewer passengers to avoid the spread of Covid-19. CNBC Africa spoke to Patrick Nyirishema, Director General of Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority on measures to ensure public transport is safe and profitable.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

RTRS: Nigeria’s 5-yr naira futures weaken

Nigeria’s five-year naira futures weakened to 569 naira to the dollar in today's session. Ajibola Onifade, Securities Trader at Zedcrest Capital joins CNBC Africa to discuss the implications....
Read more

Rwanda recently eased the lock-down and public buses are required to carry fewer passengers to avoid the spread of Covid-19. CNBC Africa spoke to Patrick Nyirishema, Director General of Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority on measures to ensure public transport is safe and profitable.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

How Ghana plans to help its COVID-19 hit industries stay open

CNBC Africa -
Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo says the country has reached an agreement with the Bank of Ghana and other commercial banks in the country to raise three billion cedis to support specific industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. John Gatsi, Dean of the School of Business at the University of Cape Coast joins CNBC Africa to assess the palliatives rolled by the Ghanaian government so far.
Read more
Videos

How will the Southern African airline industry emerge from COVID-19 crisis?

CNBC Africa -
The global aviation industry is experiencing devastating financial losses during the Covid-19 pandemic, which is resulting in job losses, airline restructuring and the complete dismantling of airline businesses. Here in South Africa we have been served with our fair share of airline troubles as this week Comair entered into voluntary business rescue and SAA is looking at developing a new national carrier. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the latest on Southern Africa’s airline industry and national carrier South African Airways is Chris Zweigenthal, Chief Executive Officer of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa.
Read more
Videos

How will the banking industry exist in a post COVID-19 world?

CNBC Africa -
Will banking stay normal? Or is the sector finally going to be forced to shift towards a new frontier? These are some of the questions that the CEO of BPR Atlas Mara Bank, Maurice Toroitich gave insight to with CNBC Africa.
Read more
Beyond Markets

Zenith Bank CEO on how Nigerian banks staying ahead of COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Nigerian tier-1 lender, Zenith Bank recorded a 0.6 per cent rise in first quarter profit-after-tax to 50.5 billion naira. Group Managing Director and CEO of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss how banks in Nigeria are staying ahead in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak....
Read more
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved