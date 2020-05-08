Brent crude futures are on track for a weekly gain of 15 per cent, Femi Ojumu, a Senior Partner at Femi Ojumu & Co. joins CNBC Africa to discuss the dynamics impacting oil prices and how it impacts Nigeria.
Brent set for weekly gain of 15%
Brent crude futures are on track for a weekly gain of 15 per cent, Femi Ojumu, a Senior Partner at Femi Ojumu & Co. joins CNBC Africa to discuss the dynamics impacting oil prices and how it impacts Nigeria.
How COVID-19 is accelerating the migration to digital transactions
More than ever digital transactions have grown significantly more useful as Covid-19 regulations require people to social distance and remain cautious of physical contact.
The cost of COVID-19 on high end tourism
High end luxury tourism players have not been spared the effects of Covid-19 either with many still unsure what next, CNBC Africa spoke to Bonita Umutoni, Sales and Marketing Manager, One and Only Nyungwe on how best players like them are handling the fallout from the crisis.
New Rwanda PPP to focus on language & skills training for hospitality
A new Public-Private Partnership between the Rwanda Development Board, Mastercard Foundation and Education First was announced yesterday. The PPP will focus on providing English proficiency and hospitality skills training for thousands of workers and students in the field. Deputy CEO of the Rwanda Development Board, Zephanie Niyonkuru joins CNBC Africa for more.
