A new Public-Private Partnership between the Rwanda Development Board, Mastercard Foundation and Education First was announced yesterday. The PPP will focus on providing English proficiency and hospitality skills training for thousands of workers and students in the field. Deputy CEO of the Rwanda Development Board, Zephanie Niyonkuru joins CNBC Africa for more.
How processed food factories are handling COVID-19 shocks
Food companies have also not been immune to economic impact of the Covid-19 emergency; CNBC Africa spoke to Jean Marie Prosper Ndayiragije, the Country Manager at Africa Improved Foods to find out more on how the company is handling the effects of Covid-19.
New Rwanda PPP to focus on language & skills training for hospitality
COVID-19: Kick-starting SA’s small, medium & large tourism businesses. Join CNBC Africa’s virtual seminar, Tuesday 12th May. Register today…
One in 22 working South Africans are employed in the tourism sector. It directly contributes 2.9% to South Africa’s gross domestic product. In 2017 tourists spent just over half a million rand every minute or R277 billion for the entire year in South Africa, according to Stats SA. All this has changed with COVID-19 and lockdown. The industry has been brought to a virtual standstill. But as the country moves to phase 4 of lockdown what measures and funding are in place to help kick-start the industry? Is it enough? Find out on this riveting #BusinessTomorrow Zoom virtual panel discussion.
