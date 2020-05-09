How this App can track Covid-19 cases in real time

Doctors are concerned about the lack of timeous information around COVID-19 cases reaching hospitals. This prevents them planning the numbers of ventilators, beds and staff that will be required to attend to patient. ReportCovidCase.com, an app based solution seeks to solve this problem. Mark Levitt, CEO and Co-Founder of Trixta, the developers of the solution join CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Assessing the impact on Nigerian banks
As Nigeria’s banking industry responds to impact by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ayokunle Olbunmi, Head of Financial Institutions Ratings at Agusto & Co joins CNBC Africa to assess to what extent current efforts can absorb shocks brought by the pandemic.
African countries seek debt relief amid COVID-19 pandemic
To pay or not to pay is the question many African countries are grappling with even as they swim in an ocean of foreign debt, amid the global pandemic. African leaders are now calling for debt cancellation to enable them channel their resources to saving lives and salvaging their economies. CNBC Africa spoke to Dr. Andrew Mold, Chief Regional Integration and AfCFTA, Sub-Regional Office for Eastern Africa, UNECA, for more.
Inside Kenya’s proposed changes in pension law
In an effort to boost home ownership, Kenyan workers could soon be allowed to use up to 40 per cent of their retirement savings to buy residential houses in new changes that economic analyst, Reginald Kadzutu helped us explore.
What level 4 lock-down means for SA’s economy
It’s more than a week since South Africa’s economy was reopened for economic activity after a complete 5 week shutdown due to COVID-19. As more industries have become operational, what has the impact of this increased activity meant for South Africa’s recession battered economy? Economist Mike Schussler joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Social distancing boosts demand ahead of Mother’s Day
There’s two days left to plan how to spoil your mom this Sunday as its Mother’s Day. Usually, flower and delivery service companies would have pre-orders shooting through the roof but has COVID-19 weakened the petals of the flower business. CNBC Africa spoke to South Africa’s largest same day gift and flower delivery services, Netflorist.
COVID-19: Dramatic impact on film industry
Despite the Covid-19 pandemic leaving the cinemas and movie theatres closed, festivals cancelled, Film releases pushed and also leaving film production stuck, here seems to have been a silver lining for the industry. CNBC Africa spoke to Eric Kabera, Founder of Kwetu Film Institution on the impact of the pandemic on the industry.
