Supergroup: SA car market in gear to sell cars again

COVID-19 lock-downs have put the brakes on the global car market, with new vehicle sales in South Africa skidding to a virtual standstill in April. Under the relaxed level 4 lock-down, the local car market has reopened but there are still uncertainties around whether new cars can be sold. Peter Mountford, CEO of Super Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
News
COVID-19: Assessing the impact on Nigerian banks
As Nigeria’s banking industry responds to impact by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ayokunle Olbunmi, Head of Financial Institutions Ratings at Agusto & Co joins CNBC Africa to assess to what extent current efforts can absorb shocks brought by the pandemic.
African countries seek debt relief amid COVID-19 pandemic
To pay or not to pay is the question many African countries are grappling with even as they swim in an ocean of foreign debt, amid the global pandemic. African leaders are now calling for debt cancellation to enable them channel their resources to saving lives and salvaging their economies. CNBC Africa spoke to Dr. Andrew Mold, Chief Regional Integration and AfCFTA, Sub-Regional Office for Eastern Africa, UNECA, for more.
Inside Kenya’s proposed changes in pension law
In an effort to boost home ownership, Kenyan workers could soon be allowed to use up to 40 per cent of their retirement savings to buy residential houses in new changes that economic analyst, Reginald Kadzutu helped us explore.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Videos
COVID-19: Social distancing boosts demand ahead of Mother’s Day
There’s two days left to plan how to spoil your mom this Sunday as its Mother’s Day. Usually, flower and delivery service companies would have pre-orders shooting through the roof but has COVID-19 weakened the petals of the flower business. CNBC Africa spoke to South Africa’s largest same day gift and flower delivery services, Netflorist.
Videos
Inside Kenya’s proposed changes in pension law
In an effort to boost home ownership, Kenyan workers could soon be allowed to use up to 40 per cent of their retirement savings to buy residential houses in new changes that economic analyst, Reginald Kadzutu helped us explore.
Videos
COVID-19: Assessing the impact on Nigerian banks
As Nigeria’s banking industry responds to impact by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ayokunle Olbunmi, Head of Financial Institutions Ratings at Agusto & Co joins CNBC Africa to assess to what extent current efforts can absorb shocks brought by the pandemic.
article
COVID-19: Dramatic impact on film industry
Despite the Covid-19 pandemic leaving the cinemas and movie theatres closed, festivals cancelled, Film releases pushed and also leaving film production stuck, here seems to have been a silver lining for the industry. CNBC Africa spoke to Eric Kabera, Founder of Kwetu Film Institution on the impact of the pandemic on the industry.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -