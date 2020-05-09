Updated:

Zenith Bank CEO on how Nigerian banks staying ahead of COVID-19 crisis

By CNBC Africa

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

Zenith Bank CEO on how Nigerian banks staying ahead of COVID-19 crisis

Nigerian tier-1 lender, Zenith Bank recorded a 0.6 per cent rise in first quarter profit-after-tax to 50.5 billion naira. Group Managing Director and CEO of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss how banks in Nigeria are staying ahead in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak....
Read more
Closing Bell West AfricaCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Assessing the impact on Nigerian banks

As Nigeria’s banking industry responds to impact by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ayokunle Olbunmi, Head of Financial Institutions Ratings at Agusto & Co joins CNBC Africa to assess to what extent current efforts can absorb shocks brought by the pandemic.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

African countries seek debt relief amid COVID-19 pandemic

To pay or not to pay is the question many African countries are grappling with even as they swim in an ocean of foreign debt, amid the global pandemic. African leaders are now calling for debt cancellation to enable them channel their resources to saving lives and salvaging their economies. CNBC Africa spoke to Dr. Andrew Mold, Chief Regional Integration and AfCFTA, Sub-Regional Office for Eastern Africa, UNECA, for more.
Read more

Nigerian tier-1 lender, Zenith Bank recorded a 0.6 per cent rise in first quarter profit-after-tax to 50.5 billion naira. Group Managing Director and CEO of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss how banks in Nigeria are staying ahead in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak….

Previous articleCoronavirus – Uganda: 13 new COVID-19 cases from 2,421 samples of truck drivers
- Advertisement -
East Africa

Inside Kenya’s proposed changes in pension law

CNBC Africa -
In an effort to boost home ownership, Kenyan workers could soon be allowed to use up to 40 per cent of their retirement savings to buy residential houses in new changes that economic analyst, Reginald Kadzutu helped us explore.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Dramatic impact on film industry

CNBC Africa -
Despite the Covid-19 pandemic leaving the cinemas and movie theatres closed, festivals cancelled, Film releases pushed and also leaving film production stuck, here seems to have been a silver lining for the industry. CNBC Africa spoke to Eric Kabera, Founder of Kwetu Film Institution on the impact of the pandemic on the industry.
Read more
CEO Interviews

What level 4 lock-down means for SA’s economy

CNBC Africa -
It’s more than a week since South Africa’s economy was reopened for economic activity after a complete 5 week shutdown due to COVID-19. As more industries have become operational, what has the impact of this increased activity meant for South Africa’s recession battered economy? Economist Mike Schussler joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

COVID-19: Social distancing boosts demand ahead of Mother’s Day

CNBC Africa -
There’s two days left to plan how to spoil your mom this Sunday as its Mother’s Day. Usually, flower and delivery service companies would have pre-orders shooting through the roof but has COVID-19 weakened the petals of the flower business. CNBC Africa spoke to South Africa’s largest same day gift and flower delivery services, Netflorist.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: Assessing the impact on Nigerian banks

Closing Bell West Africa CNBC Africa -
As Nigeria’s banking industry responds to impact by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ayokunle Olbunmi, Head of Financial Institutions Ratings at Agusto & Co joins CNBC Africa to assess to what extent current efforts can absorb shocks brought by the pandemic.
Read more

African countries seek debt relief amid COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
To pay or not to pay is the question many African countries are grappling with even as they swim in an ocean of foreign debt, amid the global pandemic. African leaders are now calling for debt cancellation to enable them channel their resources to saving lives and salvaging their economies. CNBC Africa spoke to Dr. Andrew Mold, Chief Regional Integration and AfCFTA, Sub-Regional Office for Eastern Africa, UNECA, for more.
Read more

Inside Kenya’s proposed changes in pension law

East Africa CNBC Africa -
In an effort to boost home ownership, Kenyan workers could soon be allowed to use up to 40 per cent of their retirement savings to buy residential houses in new changes that economic analyst, Reginald Kadzutu helped us explore.
Read more

COVID-19: Dramatic impact on film industry

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
Despite the Covid-19 pandemic leaving the cinemas and movie theatres closed, festivals cancelled, Film releases pushed and also leaving film production stuck, here seems to have been a silver lining for the industry. CNBC Africa spoke to Eric Kabera, Founder of Kwetu Film Institution on the impact of the pandemic on the industry.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved