TV ShowsBeyond MarketsCoronavirus
Updated:

How Africa can build capacity against COVID-19 shocks

By CNBC Africa

News

Beyond MarketsCNBC Africa -

How Africa can build capacity against COVID-19 shocks

The African Capacity Building Foundation is the African Union’s specialised agency for capacity development. The Executive Secretary of the Foundation, Emmanuel Nnadozie joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to explore ways the continent can build capacity to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic....
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

Why Tesla Is Better Positioned To Survive Than Other Automakers

The coronavirus pandemic has crushed the global economy, and a recession is inevitable in the U.S. as the Federal Reserve warns the second quarter will be much worse than Q1. The auto industry has been hit particularly hard as car sales tank. But her
Read more
Beyond MarketsCNBC Africa -

Zenith Bank CEO on how Nigerian banks staying ahead of COVID-19 crisis

Nigerian tier-1 lender, Zenith Bank recorded a 0.6 per cent rise in first quarter profit-after-tax to 50.5 billion naira. Group Managing Director and CEO of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss how banks in Nigeria are staying ahead in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak....
Read more

The African Capacity Building Foundation is the African Union’s specialised agency for capacity development. The Executive Secretary of the Foundation, Emmanuel Nnadozie joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to explore ways the continent can build capacity to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic….

Previous articleNigeria Rugby Union Board congratulates World Rugby Chairman and Executives
- Advertisement -
Closing Bell West Africa

COVID-19: Assessing the impact on Nigerian banks

CNBC Africa -
As Nigeria’s banking industry responds to impact by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ayokunle Olbunmi, Head of Financial Institutions Ratings at Agusto & Co joins CNBC Africa to assess to what extent current efforts can absorb shocks brought by the pandemic.
Read more
Coronavirus

African countries seek debt relief amid COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
To pay or not to pay is the question many African countries are grappling with even as they swim in an ocean of foreign debt, amid the global pandemic. African leaders are now calling for debt cancellation to enable them channel their resources to saving lives and salvaging their economies. CNBC Africa spoke to Dr. Andrew Mold, Chief Regional Integration and AfCFTA, Sub-Regional Office for Eastern Africa, UNECA, for more.
Read more
East Africa

Inside Kenya’s proposed changes in pension law

CNBC Africa -
In an effort to boost home ownership, Kenyan workers could soon be allowed to use up to 40 per cent of their retirement savings to buy residential houses in new changes that economic analyst, Reginald Kadzutu helped us explore.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Dramatic impact on film industry

CNBC Africa -
Despite the Covid-19 pandemic leaving the cinemas and movie theatres closed, festivals cancelled, Film releases pushed and also leaving film production stuck, here seems to have been a silver lining for the industry. CNBC Africa spoke to Eric Kabera, Founder of Kwetu Film Institution on the impact of the pandemic on the industry.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Zenith Bank CEO on how Nigerian banks staying ahead of COVID-19 crisis

Beyond Markets CNBC Africa -
Nigerian tier-1 lender, Zenith Bank recorded a 0.6 per cent rise in first quarter profit-after-tax to 50.5 billion naira. Group Managing Director and CEO of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss how banks in Nigeria are staying ahead in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak....
Read more

COVID-19: Assessing the impact on Nigerian banks

Closing Bell West Africa CNBC Africa -
As Nigeria’s banking industry responds to impact by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ayokunle Olbunmi, Head of Financial Institutions Ratings at Agusto & Co joins CNBC Africa to assess to what extent current efforts can absorb shocks brought by the pandemic.
Read more

African countries seek debt relief amid COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
To pay or not to pay is the question many African countries are grappling with even as they swim in an ocean of foreign debt, amid the global pandemic. African leaders are now calling for debt cancellation to enable them channel their resources to saving lives and salvaging their economies. CNBC Africa spoke to Dr. Andrew Mold, Chief Regional Integration and AfCFTA, Sub-Regional Office for Eastern Africa, UNECA, for more.
Read more

Inside Kenya’s proposed changes in pension law

East Africa CNBC Africa -
In an effort to boost home ownership, Kenyan workers could soon be allowed to use up to 40 per cent of their retirement savings to buy residential houses in new changes that economic analyst, Reginald Kadzutu helped us explore.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved