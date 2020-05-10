The African Capacity Building Foundation is the African Union’s specialised agency for capacity development. The Executive Secretary of the Foundation, Emmanuel Nnadozie joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to explore ways the continent can build capacity to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic….
How Africa can build capacity against COVID-19 shocks
Why Tesla Is Better Positioned To Survive Than Other Automakers
The coronavirus pandemic has crushed the global economy, and a recession is inevitable in the U.S. as the Federal Reserve warns the second quarter will be much worse than Q1. The auto industry has been hit particularly hard as car sales tank. But her
Zenith Bank CEO on how Nigerian banks staying ahead of COVID-19 crisis
Nigerian tier-1 lender, Zenith Bank recorded a 0.6 per cent rise in first quarter profit-after-tax to 50.5 billion naira. Group Managing Director and CEO of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss how banks in Nigeria are staying ahead in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak....
Closing Bell West Africa
COVID-19: Assessing the impact on Nigerian banks
As Nigeria’s banking industry responds to impact by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ayokunle Olbunmi, Head of Financial Institutions Ratings at Agusto & Co joins CNBC Africa to assess to what extent current efforts can absorb shocks brought by the pandemic.
Coronavirus
African countries seek debt relief amid COVID-19 pandemic
To pay or not to pay is the question many African countries are grappling with even as they swim in an ocean of foreign debt, amid the global pandemic. African leaders are now calling for debt cancellation to enable them channel their resources to saving lives and salvaging their economies. CNBC Africa spoke to Dr. Andrew Mold, Chief Regional Integration and AfCFTA, Sub-Regional Office for Eastern Africa, UNECA, for more.
East Africa
Inside Kenya’s proposed changes in pension law
In an effort to boost home ownership, Kenyan workers could soon be allowed to use up to 40 per cent of their retirement savings to buy residential houses in new changes that economic analyst, Reginald Kadzutu helped us explore.
Coronavirus
COVID-19: Dramatic impact on film industry
Despite the Covid-19 pandemic leaving the cinemas and movie theatres closed, festivals cancelled, Film releases pushed and also leaving film production stuck, here seems to have been a silver lining for the industry. CNBC Africa spoke to Eric Kabera, Founder of Kwetu Film Institution on the impact of the pandemic on the industry.
