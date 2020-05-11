Updated:

COVID-19: How to get the informal sector back on its feet

By CNBC Africa

How Africa’s garments sector can benefit from the supply chain disruptions during Covid-19

Covid-19 has disrupted various supply chains with global travel and movement of goods halted in some places. This has affected industries such as Ndemezo the garments but could this be an opportunity for Africa's garments sector? CNBC Africa spoke to Dennis, Deputy Managing Director of C&D Group Pink Mango for more.
COVID-19: How to get the informal sector back on its feet

The informal sector has been the worst hit as a result of the enforced lockdowns and curfew across various members of the East African Community as a result of COVID-19.
Kenyan nationals return back home amid COVID-19 crisis

The past week in Kenya has seen almost 500 Kenyan nationals flown home at the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, another headline making news is new direct Standard Gauge Railway Cargo Freight line that has been launched from Mombasa to Naivasha in order to boost the movement of goods and prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus. Earlier I spoke to Journalist, Joseph Bonyo on these developments.
