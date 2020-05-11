Updated:

COVID-19: Lack of freight holds back Kenya’s flower industry

Covid-19 takes a dig at DRC mining plans

The Democratic Republic of Congo Mining Week was slated to be held in June; now because of the global pandemic, the date has been postponed to a hopeful October 7th, 2020.
COVID-19: Lack of freight holds back Kenya’s flower industry

Kenya’s flower industry is now facing another setback amid the COVID-19 outbreak; lack of freight, even as demand begins to grow steadily. According report by the Kenya Flower Council, demand for cut flowers in the international market has begun to rise, with export demands hitting 3,500 tons per week. However, the available freight capacity cannot accommodate the rise in volume demand, seeing that it stands at only 1,300 tons for all commodities; flowers, vegetables, and fish. Alex Owiti, Communication Consultant, Horticulture Industry in East Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
These are the COVID-19 relief measures Rwanda’s government is offering to SMEs

The government of Rwanda has set up a $100 million COVID-19 relief fund so as to mitigate the economic effects of the pandemic on Rwanda's economy. CNBC Africa's Arnold Kwizera spoke to Rwanda's Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Uzziel Ndagijimana for more.
How the COVID-19 pandemic impacts soft commodities in West Africa

The Nigeria Export Promotion Council says it expects a fall in the export of cocoa beans and cashew nuts this year and projects losses of about $160 million. Edward George, Independent Commodities expert joins CNBC Africa to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on soft commodities in West Africa.
South Africa’s Vodacom reports 8.9% jump in full-year earnings

South African mobile operator Vodacom Group reported a 8.9% rise in annual earnings on Monday, buoyed by an improved second half performance in its domestic market and the sustained growth of its international businesses.
How COVID-19 is impacting Nigeria’s working population

The International Labour Organisation says people employed in the informal economy representing nearly half of the global workforce could see their livelihoods impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, and some hard-hit sectors risk serious disruption. Timothy Olawale, Director of the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association joins CNBC Africa to discuss how the pandemic is impacting the world of work in Nigeria.
These are the COVID-19 relief measures Rwanda’s government is offering to SMEs

The government of Rwanda has set up a $100 million COVID-19 relief fund so as to mitigate the economic effects of the pandemic on Rwanda's economy. CNBC Africa's Arnold Kwizera spoke to Rwanda's Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Uzziel Ndagijimana for more.
