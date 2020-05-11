The Democratic Republic of Congo Mining Week was slated to be held in June; now because of the global pandemic, the date has been postponed to a hopeful October 7th, 2020.
Covid-19 takes a dig at DRC mining plans
COVID-19: Lack of freight holds back Kenya’s flower industry
Kenya’s flower industry is now facing another setback amid the COVID-19 outbreak; lack of freight, even as demand begins to grow steadily. According report by the Kenya Flower Council, demand for cut flowers in the international market has begun to rise, with export demands hitting 3,500 tons per week. However, the available freight capacity cannot accommodate the rise in volume demand, seeing that it stands at only 1,300 tons for all commodities; flowers, vegetables, and fish. Alex Owiti, Communication Consultant, Horticulture Industry in East Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
These are the COVID-19 relief measures Rwanda’s government is offering to SMEs
The government of Rwanda has set up a $100 million COVID-19 relief fund so as to mitigate the economic effects of the pandemic on Rwanda's economy. CNBC Africa's Arnold Kwizera spoke to Rwanda's Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Uzziel Ndagijimana for more.
NSE All-Share Index up over 4% in 1st week of May
Nigeria’s equities market has kicked off the month of May on a positive note as the All-Share Index gained 4 per cent. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss what to expect from the market this week is Rotimi Fakayejo, Stockbroker and Capital Market Analyst....
Comercio Partners on Nigeria’s fixed income & Fx outlook
A Treasury Bills Auction, Omo maturity inflows and April Inflation data are some events expected to shape Nigeria's Fixed Income and FX market this week. Nnamdi Nwizu, Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa for more on what to expect during the week....
