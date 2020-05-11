How COVID-19 is impacting Nigeria’s working population

The International Labour Organisation says people employed in the informal economy representing nearly half of the global workforce could see their livelihoods impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, and some hard-hit sectors risk serious disruption. Timothy Olawale, Director of the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association joins CNBC Africa to discuss how the pandemic is impacting the world of work in Nigeria.
South Africa’s Vodacom reports 8.9% jump in full-year earnings
South African mobile operator Vodacom Group reported a 8.9% rise in annual earnings on Monday, buoyed by an improved second half performance in its domestic market and the sustained growth of its international businesses.
How the COVID-19 pandemic impacts soft commodities in West Africa
The Nigeria Export Promotion Council says it expects a fall in the export of cocoa beans and cashew nuts this year and projects losses of about $160 million. Edward George, Independent Commodities expert joins CNBC Africa to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on soft commodities in West Africa.
Comercio Partners on Nigeria’s fixed income & Fx outlook
A Treasury Bills Auction, Omo maturity inflows and April Inflation data are some events expected to shape Nigeria's Fixed Income and FX market this week. Nnamdi Nwizu, Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa for more on what to expect during the week....
COVID-19: How to get the informal sector back on its feet
The informal sector has been the worst hit as a result of the enforced lockdowns and curfew across various members of the East African Community as a result of COVID-19.
Kenyan nationals return back home amid COVID-19 crisis
The past week in Kenya has seen almost 500 Kenyan nationals flown home at the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, another headline making news is new direct Standard Gauge Railway Cargo Freight line that has been launched from Mombasa to Naivasha in order to boost the movement of goods and prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus. Earlier I spoke to Journalist, Joseph Bonyo on these developments.
