CEO InterviewsCoronavirus
Updated:

Life Healthcare CEO on H1 results & COVID-19 impact on business

By CNBC Africa

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID19: How we can manage business to save lives and the economy – opinion.

By Miyelani Mkhabela Covid19 an unprecedented humanitarian challenge for all countries. Weeks of South Africa...
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

How the Commonwealth is tackling COVID-19 pandemic

With a combined population of about 2.4 billion people across the world, 54 member countries make up the Commonwealth of Nations. 19 of the Commonwealth member states are African countries. Patricia Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to explore how the Commonwealth is responding to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic across its member states....
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

JSE unveils relief measures for business in distress

With several JSE listed companies from Comair to Phumelela going into business rescue, Africa’s largest bourse has announced relief measures to businesses that are affected by the pandemic and in financial distress. Valdene Reddy, Director of Capital Markets at the JSE joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Life Healthcare has scrapped its interim dividend to preserve cash and warned of tough trading conditions due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its business operations. The private hospital group expects a more than 20 per cent drop in earnings per share for its year ending September results, due to less hospital admissions during the outbreak and supply disruptions that have increased operational costs. Adam Pyle, CEO, Life Healthcare Group South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

JSE unveils relief measures for business in distress

CNBC Africa -
With several JSE listed companies from Comair to Phumelela going into business rescue, Africa’s largest bourse has announced relief measures to businesses that are affected by the pandemic and in financial distress. Valdene Reddy, Director of Capital Markets at the JSE joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

How COVID-19 is impacting Nigeria’s working population

CNBC Africa -
The International Labour Organisation says people employed in the informal economy representing nearly half of the global workforce could see their livelihoods impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, and some hard-hit sectors risk serious disruption. Timothy Olawale, Director of the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association joins CNBC Africa to discuss how the pandemic is impacting the world of work in Nigeria.
Read more
Videos

Comercio Partners on Nigeria’s fixed income & Fx outlook

CNBC Africa -
A Treasury Bills Auction, Omo maturity inflows and April Inflation data are some events expected to shape Nigeria's Fixed Income and FX market this week. Nnamdi Nwizu, Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa for more on what to expect during the week....
Read more
Coronavirus

How Africa’s garments sector can benefit from the supply chain disruptions during Covid-19

CNBC Africa -
Covid-19 has disrupted various supply chains with global travel and movement of goods halted in some places. This has affected industries such as Ndemezo the garments but could this be an opportunity for Africa's garments sector? CNBC Africa spoke to Dennis, Deputy Managing Director of C&D Group Pink Mango for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved