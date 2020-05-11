Life Healthcare has scrapped its interim dividend to preserve cash and warned of tough trading conditions due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its business operations. The private hospital group expects a more than 20 per cent drop in earnings per share for its year ending September results, due to less hospital admissions during the outbreak and supply disruptions that have increased operational costs. Adam Pyle, CEO, Life Healthcare Group South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Updated:
Life Healthcare CEO on H1 results & COVID-19 impact on business
News
COVID19: How we can manage business to save lives and the economy – opinion.
By Miyelani Mkhabela Covid19 an unprecedented humanitarian challenge for all countries. Weeks of South Africa...
How the Commonwealth is tackling COVID-19 pandemic
With a combined population of about 2.4 billion people across the world, 54 member countries make up the Commonwealth of Nations. 19 of the Commonwealth member states are African countries. Patricia Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to explore how the Commonwealth is responding to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic across its member states....
JSE unveils relief measures for business in distress
With several JSE listed companies from Comair to Phumelela going into business rescue, Africa’s largest bourse has announced relief measures to businesses that are affected by the pandemic and in financial distress. Valdene Reddy, Director of Capital Markets at the JSE joins CNBC Africa for more.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Videos
JSE unveils relief measures for business in distress
With several JSE listed companies from Comair to Phumelela going into business rescue, Africa’s largest bourse has announced relief measures to businesses that are affected by the pandemic and in financial distress. Valdene Reddy, Director of Capital Markets at the JSE joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
How COVID-19 is impacting Nigeria’s working population
The International Labour Organisation says people employed in the informal economy representing nearly half of the global workforce could see their livelihoods impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, and some hard-hit sectors risk serious disruption. Timothy Olawale, Director of the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association joins CNBC Africa to discuss how the pandemic is impacting the world of work in Nigeria.
Videos
Comercio Partners on Nigeria’s fixed income & Fx outlook
A Treasury Bills Auction, Omo maturity inflows and April Inflation data are some events expected to shape Nigeria's Fixed Income and FX market this week. Nnamdi Nwizu, Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa for more on what to expect during the week....
Coronavirus
How Africa’s garments sector can benefit from the supply chain disruptions during Covid-19
Covid-19 has disrupted various supply chains with global travel and movement of goods halted in some places. This has affected industries such as Ndemezo the garments but could this be an opportunity for Africa's garments sector? CNBC Africa spoke to Dennis, Deputy Managing Director of C&D Group Pink Mango for more.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -