NSE All-Share Index up over 4% in 1st week of May

Nigeria’s equities market has kicked off the month of May on a positive note as the All-Share Index gained 4 per cent. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss what to expect from the market this week is Rotimi Fakayejo, Stockbroker and Capital Market Analyst….
Covid-19 takes a dig at DRC mining plans
The Democratic Republic of Congo Mining Week was slated to be held in June; now because of the global pandemic, the date has been postponed to a hopeful October 7th, 2020.
COVID-19: Lack of freight holds back Kenya’s flower industry
Kenya’s flower industry is now facing another setback amid the COVID-19 outbreak; lack of freight, even as demand begins to grow steadily. According report by the Kenya Flower Council, demand for cut flowers in the international market has begun to rise, with export demands hitting 3,500 tons per week. However, the available freight capacity cannot accommodate the rise in volume demand, seeing that it stands at only 1,300 tons for all commodities; flowers, vegetables, and fish. Alex Owiti, Communication Consultant, Horticulture Industry in East Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
These are the COVID-19 relief measures Rwanda’s government is offering to SMEs
The government of Rwanda has set up a $100 million COVID-19 relief fund so as to mitigate the economic effects of the pandemic on Rwanda's economy. CNBC Africa's Arnold Kwizera spoke to Rwanda's Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Uzziel Ndagijimana for more.
South Africa’s Vodacom reports 8.9% jump in full-year earnings
Reuters -
South African mobile operator Vodacom Group reported a 8.9% rise in annual earnings on Monday, buoyed by an improved second half performance in its domestic market and the sustained growth of its international businesses.
How the COVID-19 pandemic impacts soft commodities in West Africa
The Nigeria Export Promotion Council says it expects a fall in the export of cocoa beans and cashew nuts this year and projects losses of about $160 million. Edward George, Independent Commodities expert joins CNBC Africa to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on soft commodities in West Africa.
